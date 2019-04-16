Kibali Makes Strong Start to 2019

KINSHASA, April 16, 2019 - Kibali, ranked among the world’s Top 10 gold mines, has made a strong start to 2019 after setting a new production record last year, Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said here today. Barrick operates Kibali, which is a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti and the Congolese parastatal SOKIMO.



Speaking at a briefing for local media and stakeholders, Bristow said Kibali was continuing to break records en route to its 2019 guidance of 750,000 ounces, the latest being the 285,000 tonnes of ore hoisted through the shaft in March1. Throughput and recovery remained at or above nameplate levels and Kibali continued to add new technology to its autonomous mining operation, a field in which it is already an industry leader.

“With Kibali producing at this rate, we are intensifying our focus on reserve and resource replacement. Drilling is targeting the extensions of the KCD Gorumbwa complex of orebodies, along the 30km gold bearing KZ structure, and the western extensions of the Kibali Graben. This has confirmed that there is a substantial potential for replenishing the reserve and resource base,” Bristow said.

“Kibali is one of five Tier One2 gold mines in the Barrick stable and it is an outstanding example of Barrick’s commitment to partnerships. This is demonstrated by the constructive relationship between its three shareholders as well as by its continuing investment in the local economy. During the past quarter the mine spent $38 million with Congolese contractors and the recently initiated Durba road upgrade project is being undertaken by 100% Congolese owned and operated contractors which Kibali developed.”

Bristow noted that, at their meeting in Washington DC earlier this month, the Congolese president, his excellency Felix Tshisekedi, and Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton had confirmed their joint commitment to a partnership designed to develop the country’s gold mining industry. Follow-up meetings held in-country over the last 24 hours between President Felix Tshisekedi, Bristow and their respective executive teams focused on partnership initiatives and strategies to support the continued growth of the mining industry for the benefit of investors, the Congolese nation and other stakeholders.

“The DRC government is one of our most important partners and we look forward to working with them to create an economic climate capable of attracting large and long-term investments such as the one we made in Kibali. This requires a mining code which equitably balances the interests of the State and the capital providers and allows both to participate fairly in the value creation that the mining industry offers. We are and will continue to engage with the government and administration on the issues around the code introduced last year,” he said.

About the Kibali Gold Mine

The Kibali mine, located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is one of the largest gold mines in Africa. It comprises an integrated open pit and an underground operation as well as a 7.2Mtpa processing plant. First gold was poured in 2013 from open pit operations and commissioning of the full underground operation was completed at the end of 2017.

Kibali is in the northeast of the DRC, approximately 220km east of the capital of the Haut Uele province, Isiro, 150km west of the Ugandan border town of Arua and 1,800km from the Kenyan port of Mombasa. The mine is owned by Kibali Goldmines SA (Kibali) which is a joint venture company effectively owned 45% by each of Barrick and AngloGold Ashanti, and 10% by Société Miniére de Kilo-Moto (SOKIMO). The mine was developed and is operated by Barrick.

About Barrick

On January 1, 2019, a new Barrick was born out of the merger between Barrick Gold Corp. and Randgold Resources Ltd.. Shares in the new company trade on the NYSE (GOLD) and the TSX (ABX).

The merger has created a sector-leading gold company which owns five of the industry’s Top 10 Tier One2 gold assets (Cortez and Goldstrike in Nevada, USA (100%); Kibali in DRC (45%); Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali (80%); and Pueblo Viejo in Dominican Republic (60%)) and two with the potential to become Tier One2 gold assets (Goldrush/Fourmile (100%) and Turquoise Ridge (75%), both in the USA).

With mining operations and projects in 15 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Côte d’Ivoire, DRC, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, USA, and Zambia, Barrick has the lowest total cash cost3 position among its senior gold peers4 and a diversified asset portfolio positioned for growth in many of the world’s most prolific gold districts.

