Mesa Exploration Announces Receipt of Loan

Vancouver, April 16, 2019 - Mesa Exploration Corp. (TSXV: MSA) (OTC: MSAJF) (the "Company" or "Mesa") announces the execution of formal documentation for the previously announced loan (the "Loan") from an arm's length party (the "Lender"). Further to the formal documentation, Mesa has been advanced $250,000 from the Lender. The terms of the Loan are set out in a press release dated April 4. The use of proceeds of the Loan is for general corporate purposes and in connection with the identification and completion of a suitable acquisition or business combination with an arm's length party. A portion of the loan proceeds is subject to an escrow agreement whereby the funds escrowed are reserved for legal and other costs associated with the identification and completion of a suitable acquisition or business combination with an arm's length party.

The Company is entering into debt settlement agreements with certain creditors which will involve the issuance of common shares of the Company. These agreements are subject to TSXV Policy 4.3 and may also require shareholder approval. These agreements will be announced pursuant to a separate press release in the near future.

ABOUT MESA EXPLORATION CORP. - Mesa is a publicly traded mineral exploration company with roughly 17,453,000 shares outstanding.

