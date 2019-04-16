Leading Edge Materials Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, April 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or ("the Company") (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General of Shareholders held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 (the "Meeting"). A total of 18,061,571 common shares were voted, representing 18.91% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at three (3) and for the re-election of all director nominees.

The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld









Michael Hudson 17,997,490 99.65% 64,081 0.35%









Mark Saxon 18,038,540 99.87% 23,031 0.13%









Filip Kozlowski 18,039,740 99.88% 21,831 0.12%

In addition, shareholders also approved the ratification of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and the appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization for the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors appointed Michael Hudson as Non-Executive Chairman, Mark Saxon as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Nick DeMare as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Messrs. Hudson, Kozlowski and Saxon were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on production of high value critical raw materials for the European market, with an operating base in the Nordic region, a region well recognized for its promotion and investment in innovation. LEM's flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility located in central Sweden targeting the supply of specialty materials for lithium ion battery production. LEM's assets and research focus are towards the raw materials for Li-ion batteries (graphite, lithium, cobalt); materials for high thermal efficiency building products (graphite, silica, nepheline); and materials that improve the efficiency of energy generation (dysprosium, neodymium, hafnium). Investments are linked to the global shift to low-carbon energy generation and energy storage. Leading Edge Materials currently operate in four divisions, Graphite, Lithium, Rare Earth and Cobalt.

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below, on April 16, 2019 at 10:45 AM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.se or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Mr. Michael Hudson, Chairman

