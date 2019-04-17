Boreal Strengthens Executive Management Team

VANCOUVER, April 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Boreal Metals Corp. ("Boreal" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMX) is pleased to announce its Board of Directors have appointed Patricio Varas as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Varas, alongside, Karl Antonius, who continues to hold the position of President of the Company, have been integral to the creation and public company development of Boreal as a successful exploration company since its inception in 2016.

"Boreal continues its focused strategy on exploring for base metal deposits in exceptional, historic mining project areas in Scandinavia. This corporate strategy is leveraging the extensive and proven track-record of Boreal's management team in exploring, identifying, and discovering economically viable deposits. As part of this strategy, we are excited to announce the strengthening of our management team," stated Karl Antonius, President.

Mr. Varas has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, during which time he has built an impressive track record in exploration, discovery, operational and executive management experience. Mr. Varas is a professional Geoscientist with extensive and diverse technical experience in the discovery of economic mineral deposits such as the Santo Domingo Sur IOCG deposit in Chile, the Milestone potash deposit in Saskatchewan and the Diavik diamond mine in the NWT. Mr. Varas will be leading Boreal's technical committee that includes Rodney Allen, a regional VMS expert formerly of Boliden, Dan MacNeil, the Company's VP Exploration, and our technical advisors , Eric Jensen and David Maher, from our strategic partner EMX Royalty Corp. ("EMX"), bringing together exceptional technical knowledge to guide Boreal's exploration efforts.

Boreal is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandra Woodyer Sherron to the role of Vice President Corporate Development. She will continue to fulfil her roles as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Woodyer Sherron brings extensive investment banking experience evaluating projects, M&A, joint ventures, corporate and project finance, along with implementing corporate growth and strategic planning.

Boreal is also excited to announce Donald Mosher has joined the executive management team as Vice President Capital Markets. Mr. Mosher brings over 30 years of Canadian capital markets experience to the Boreal team including strategic marketing, shareholder communications, media relations and fundraising.

Boreal is further pleased to announce it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to contribute with its media relations activities.

"We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Boreal's profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message that we wish to communicate to the investing public, due to their extensive experience working with the mining sector," stated Patricio Varas, CEO.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Boreal will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000. Renmark does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Boreal or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Boreal is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of zinc, copper, silver, gold, cobalt and nickel deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration. The Company is led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

