Ardiden Ltd: Experienced Geologist and Mining Executive Appointed as CEO

Perth, Australia - Canadian-focused gold and lithium explorer, Ardiden Ltd. ("the Company") (ASX:ADV), is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced exploration geologist and mining executive, Mr Rob Longley as Chief Executive Officer.Mr Longley is a qualified Geologist with a First-Class Honours Degree from the University of Western Australia and holds extensive exploration and mining experience within the gold, nickel, cobalt, lithium and iron ore sectors. Mr Longley was most recently Managing Director of Helios Gold Limited and before that was General Manager Geology for Sundance Resources in Africa from 2007 to 2015.Mr Longley has an impressive track record of successfully managing and executing exploration programmes in difficult and remote locations, and delivering progressive results and Mineral Resources to bring shareholder value and underpin the development of mineral projects.Mr Longley is well-respected in the industry for his professional integrity, his resource growth achievements and commercial leadership.Commenting on the CEO appointment, Ardiden's Chairman Neil Hackett, said: "Rob is an outstanding mining executive, with an impressive track record of exploration and development success. I am very pleased that we have been able to attract such a high-calibre exploration geologist for Ardiden's CEO role. Rob brings significant international experience to the table, which is particularly encouraging as our attention expands to include the highly-prospective Pickle Lake Gold Project in addition to the Seymour Lake Lithium Project, both in Ontario, Canada."The addition of Mr Longley to Ardiden's leadership will greatly support and drive the two-pronged approach of exploring the Pickle Lake gold Project, which is underpinned by numerous high-quality exploration prospects, and advancing the Seymour Lake Lithium Project with a strategic partner.





Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.





