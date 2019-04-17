Advantage Lithium Corp. Engages WorleyParsons To Complete The Cauchari JV Pre-Feasibility Study

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol: AAL

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2019 - Advantage Lithium Corp. (the "Company" or "Advantage Lithium") (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) is pleased to announce that it is has selected WorleyParsons Chile S.A. ("WP") to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") and independent NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Cauchari Lithium Project in Jujuy, Argentina. The PFS will evaluate processing options and complete a range analysis for up to 30Ktpa final Lithium product, including Lithium Hydroxide, and is scheduled for completion in early Q3 2019.

The Company will continue to work with hydrogeology consultants FloSolutions to complete a dynamic groundwater model for the project which will be used to simulate a range of production cases based on the recent significantly expanded resource. This is a key input to the PFS in order to support a reserve estimate, extraction plan and determine the optimum project size.

Andy Robb, Project Director, commented: "The commencement of the Cauchari PFS marks an important milestone in the project where we have the opportunity to establish the best value proposition for our stakeholders, building on the success of the phase III drilling program that points to a much larger project than envisaged previously.

We are very pleased to continue to build our relationship with WorleyParsons given their extensive experience with lithium Studies, including Lithium Hydroxide, and their valuable contribution to our PEA.

The PFS will be focused on conducting the necessary trade-offs studies required to select a go-forward investment case for the Feasibility Study."

Selection of PFS Consultants

Advantage completed a rigorous process to identify and select suitable consultants to advance development of its Cauchari JV project at PFS level. As a result, WorleyParsons was selected ahead of other global engineering firms to complete the PFS and assist with the evaluation of Lithium Hydroxide and other process alternatives.

About WorleyParsons

WorleyParsons (www.worleyparsons.com) is a leading global provider of engineering and project management services to the resource and energy sectors, and the complex processing industries. With approximately 26,000 personnel in 116 offices in 42 countries around the globe (including 200 employees in Chile), WorleyParsons has a significant and respected global footprint in the engineering and resources fields. WorleyParsons has over 30 continuous years experience in the lithium industry including engineering development for lithium production from brines. WorleyParsons is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange [ASX: WOR]

ADVANTAGE LITHIUM CORP.

Per: "Callum Grant "

About Advantage Lithium Corp.

Advantage Lithium Corp. is focused on developing its 75% owned Cauchari lithium project, located in Jujuy, Argentina. The Company also owns 100% interest in three additional lithium exploration properties in Argentina: Antofalla, Incahuahsi, and Guayatayoc. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AAL) and the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. (OTCQX: AVLIF).

Further information about the Company can be found at www.advantagelithium.com.

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "is expected","intends", or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Advantage that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Advantage Lithium Corp.