CellCube Announces Interview With ees International Magazine and COO

TORONTO, April 17, 2019 - CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. ("CellCube" or the "Company") (CSE: CUBE) (OTCQB: CECBF) (Frankfurt: 01X) (WKN: A2JMGP) is very pleased to present an interview with Enerox COO, Alexander Schönfeldt, by ees International, a magazine focused on informing the energy storage industry about the developments and latest market innovations.

https://www.electrical-energy-storage.events/en/news-press/news/expert-interviews.html?tx_news_pi1%5Bnews%5D=3242&cHash=f603ef84bd404301fc5cedde4b430b07

The article is leading up the launch of its new generation of CellCube product series, the FB250 and FB500, at the Intersolar/ees Exhibition, Europe in Munich May 15-17, 2019 (booth C2.534).

The state-of-the-art energy storage system meets operational standards over its 25+ lifetime, specifically in co-location with renewable power generation or as part of power-pools for reserve and capacity markets. The new generation of energy storage systems have large scale capabilities with our new performance standards for flow batteries in terms of cycling, power-rating, efficiency and lifetime now make projects on a megawatt scale feasible and attractive at the lowest levelized cost of storage.

About CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

CellCube is a Canadian public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (symbol CUBE), the OTCBB (symbol CECBF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (Symbol 01X, WKN: A2JMGP) focused on the fast-growing energy storage industry which is driven by the large increase in demand for renewable energy. CellCube supplies vertically integrated energy storage systems to the power industry. Enerox GmbH is the developer and manufacturer of CellCube energy storage systems. CellCube's other subsidiaries are EnerCube Switchgear Systems, Power Haz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc. The Company has also invested in an online renewable energy financing platform, Braggawatt Energy Inc.

CellCube develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage systems on the basis of vanadium redox flow technology and has over 136 project installations and a 10 year operational track record. Its highly integrated energy storage system solutions features 99% residual energy capacity after 11,000 cycles (cycling daily for 28 years) and larger scale containerized modules. Basic building blocks consist of a CellCube unit family with 4, 6 and 8 hours variation in energy capacity.

Visit the CellCube team at booth C2.534 at Intersolar/ees Europe in Munich May 15-17, 2019.

