Universal Copper Welcomes Andres Trivino to Its Corporate Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2019 - Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: UNV) (Frankfurt: 3TA1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andres Trivino to the Advisory Board of the Company.

Clive Massey, President, and CEO of Universal stated, "We are honoured to welcome Mr. Trivino to our team and feel he will be an integral part in assisting us in advancing our Colombian copper projects."

Andres Trivino is fluent in three languages and is the President of the Canada Colombia Chamber of Investment and Trade where he offers an independent voice to promote investment and trade between the two countries.

Andres is also a Partner at Maven Investments International, a strategic and financial advisory firm with clients in Canada and Latin America.

With more than 21 years of professional experience, Andres worked for Price Waterhouse Coopers Canada ("PwC") for over 12 years advising corporations in Canada, USA, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. As part of the PwC Latin American Group and the Deals and Consulting Group, he advised companies in Strategy, Corporate Finance, Corporate Restructuring, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Business Valuations. His experience encompasses mining, energy, Infrastructure, technology, financial services, telecom, and entertainment.

Prior to joining PwC, Andres worked with ABN AMRO Bank as a Corporate Finance Analyst. He also worked with BP Amoco plc as a commercial advisor to the Project Finance and Infrastructure Group.

"I am thrilled to be working with such an exceptional team and look forward to supporting Universal in advancing its copper district in Colombia" states Mr. Trivino.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.universalcopper.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: (604) 644-6794

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Universal Copper Ltd. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Universal Copper Ltd. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Universal Copper Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Universal Copper Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542239/Universal-Copper-Welcomes-Andres-Trivino-to-Its-Corporate-Advisory-Board