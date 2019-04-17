Tudor Gold Completes Shares for Debt Settlement

Vancouver, April 17, 2019 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of March 20, 2019 it has received TSX Venture Exchange conditional acceptance for and has issued to two creditors of the Company (the "Creditors") an aggregate of 3,214,285 common shares in the capital of the Company, at a deemed price of $0.28 per common share, in consideration for the settlement of a total of $900,000 in accrued liabilities owing to the Creditors (the "Debt Settlement").

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the issuance of 2,678,571 common shares to one of the Creditors, More Core Drilling Services Ltd., a company controlled by Sean Pownall, a director of the Company, constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirements and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the common shares issued to related parties in the Debt Settlement will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a four month hold period expiring on August 18, 2019.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, and a 100% interest in the 18,300 hectare Crown project, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

