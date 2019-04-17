Hunt Mining 16th Concentrate Shipment From Martha Project

LIBERTY LAKE, April 17, 2019 - Hunt Mining Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Hunt”) (TSX VENTURE: “HMX” OTCQB: “HGLD”) is pleased to disclose its most recent silver-gold concentrate shipment information from the Martha Project (“Martha Project”) located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The total, contained troy ounces of silver and gold in concentrate were 19,922 and 31.5 troy ounces, respectively.



April 2019 Shipment from Martha Project

(based on Alex Stewart International outbound port assays)

Shipment Weight

(dmt) Ag g/t

grade

(weighted

average) Au g/t

grade

(weighted

average) Silver

(troy

ounces) Gold

(troy

ounces) April 16.007 38,711 61.3 19,922 31.54

Troy ounce = 31.1035 grams

dmt = dry metric tonne

g/t = grams per tonne

Silver and gold grades are based on independent sampling and assaying performed by Alex Stewart International, a global, independent, certified analytical services company. Rounding may result in differences in contained ounces

Donald J. Birak, an independent geologist, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha Mine, located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

For more information contact:

Dean Stuart

Investor Relations

T: (403) 617-7609

E: dean@boardmarker.net

Bob Little

Chief Administration Officer

T: (509) 290-5659

E: blittle@huntmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Martha - Ongoing activity at the Martha Project is being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the Martha Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risk of failure associated with these activities. Hunt filed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report (“Technical Report”) for the Martha Project, dated October 12, 2018 titled “Martha Silver and Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina”, which is currently available on SEDAR and on the Corporation’s website at:

http://www.huntmining.com/sites/default/files/2018-10/MM%20TR_2018_HUNTMINING_12Oct18.pdf