Gold Resource Corporation Reports Preliminary First Quarter Production of 6,538 Gold Ounces and 364,653 Silver Ounces Maintaining 2019 Oaxaca Mining Unit Annual Outlook

COLORADO SPRINGS, April 17, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) reports preliminary production results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 of approximately 6,538 ounces of gold, 364,653 ounces of silver and significant base metals. Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $111 million to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.



Preliminary first quarter production from the Company’s Oaxaca Mining Unit totaled approximately 6,538 ounces of gold, 364,653 ounces of silver, 433 tonnes of copper, 2,153 tonnes of lead and 5,838 tonnes of zinc.

The Company maintains its 2019 Oaxaca Mining Unit Annual Outlook of 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 10%. The Company expects its Nevada Mining Unit to produce its first gold from the Isabella Pearl mine in the second quarter of 2019. Full financial results for the first quarter will be available at the time the Company files its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company has returned $111 million back to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company’s 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words “plan”, “target”, "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corp.’s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corp. on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s 10-K filed with the SEC.



Contacts:



Corporate Development



Greg Patterson



303-320-7708



www.goldresourcecorp.com

