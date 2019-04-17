Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

GoldMining Receives Water Licence and Land Use Permits and Files Technical Report for the Yellowknife Gold Project, Northwest Territories, Canada

14:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2019 - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD; OTCQX: GLDLF) is pleased to announce that it has received a five-year Type B Water Licence ("WL") and Type A Land Use Permit ("LUP") from the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board ("MVLWB") for the Nicholas Lake-Ormsby Property at its 100% owned, 12,120 hectare, Yellowknife Gold Project (the "Yellowknife Project" or the "Project").  The Company also announces that, further to its press release dated March 4, 2019, it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Technical Report") documenting an updated mineral resource for the Yellowknife Project. 

The WL and LUP enable the Company to complete advanced exploration work including diamond drilling, underground development and operation of the existing camp, airstrip and winter road.  Additionally, two-year extensions were granted by the MVLWB for two existing LUP's for the Goodwin Lake and Clan Lake Properties.

Garnet Dawson, CEO of GoldMining commented, "These new permits allow the Company to fast-track surface and underground exploration and development programs to further advance our Yellowknife Project.  The ability to mobilize equipment, fuel and other supplies from Yellowknife along the winter road will substantially lower the overall cost of future exploration, development and production compared to many other projects in northern Canada that are not accessible by road.  The Company has executed on a disciplined acquisition strategy of acquiring gold projects in the Americas.  Low-cost advancements such as these permitting milestones at the Yellowknife Project de-risk and unlock value for future development."

Yellowknife Project Technical Report

The Technical Report, dated effective March 1, 2019, is titled "Independent Technical Report for the Yellowknife Gold Project, Northwest Territories, Canada."  The Technical Report was authored by Ben Parsons, MAusIMM (CP), of SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc., Dominic Chartier, PGeo, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and Eric Olin (CP) of SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc., who are qualified persons within the meaning of NI 43-101, are independent of the Company and have reviewed and approved the disclosure regarding the resource estimate for the Yellowknife Project disclosed herein.

The Yellowknife Project is located in the northern portion of the underexplored Yellowknife Greenstone Belt, host to historic gold mines including the Con and Giant Mines located adjacent to the city of Yellowknife and the Discovery Mine, located on GoldMining's property.  The Project contains several gold deposits that were the subject of an updated mineral resource estimate as documented in the Technical Report.  The mineral resource estimate includes a measured and indicated resource of 14,108,000 tonnes grading 2.33 g/t gold (1,059,000 ounces) and an inferred resource of 9,302,000 tonnes grading 2.47 g/t gold (739,000 ounces) using a variable cut-off of 0.5 and 1.5 g/t gold for pit constrained and potential underground resources, respectively (Table 1). 

Table 1: Mineral Resource Statement1, Yellowknife Gold Project, Northwest Territories, SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc., March 1, 20192.

Deposit Type

Deposit Area

Resource Category

Quantity

Average

Contained Metal

000's

Grade

000's

Tonnes

Au g/t

Au Oz

Pit Constrained

Ormsby3,4

Measured

1,176

2.12

80

Subtotal

1,176

2.12

80

Ormsby3,4

Indicated

10,568

2.25

766

Bruce3,4

244

1.85

15

Clan Lake3,4

0

0.00

0

Nicholas Lake3,4

1,550

2.72

137

Subtotal

12,362

2.31

917

Subtotal

Measured & Indicated

13,538

2.29

997

Ormsby3,4

Inferred

1,382

2.30

102

Bruce3,4

591

1.80

34

Clan Lake3,4

1,548

1.82

91

Goodwin Lake3,4

870

1.18

33

Nicholas Lake3,4

1,073

2.15

74

Subtotal

5,464

1.90

334

Underground

Ormsby5,6

Indicated

524

3.41

57

Bruce5,6

37

2.87

3

Clan Lake5,6

0

0.00

0

Nicholas Lake5,6

10

2.95

1

Subtotal

571

3.36

62

Ormsby5,6

Inferred

1,423

3.69

169

Bruce5,6

502

2.94

48

Clan Lake5,6

1,226

2.74

108

Nicholas Lake5,6

687

3.59

80

Subtotal

3,838

3.28

405

All

Total

Measured & Indicated

14,108

2.33

1,059

Total

Inferred

9,302

2.47

739

Table 1 Notes:

1.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant issues.

2.

All quantities are rounded to the appropriate number of significant figures; consequently, sums may not add up due to rounding.

3.

Pit constrained resources with reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction stated above a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off.

4.

Pit optimization is based on an assumed gold price of US$1,500/oz, metallurgical recovery of 90%, mining cost of US$2.00/t and processing and G&A cost of US$23.00/t.

5.

Underground resources with reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction stated as contained within gold grade shapes above a 1.50 g/t Au cut-off. 

6.

Mineral resource tonnage and grade with reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction are reported as undiluted and reflect a bench height of 3.0 m.

 

Readers should refer to the Technical Report, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com, for further information regarding the resource estimate contained herein and the Project.

Paulo Pereira, President of GoldMining Inc. has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.  Mr. Pereira holds a Bachelors degree in Geology from Universidade do Amazonas in Brazil, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas.  Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru.  Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of GoldMining with respect to its business and future events, including expectations and future plans respecting the Project and statements with respect to the details of the mineral resource estimate.  Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which GoldMining operates.  Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: the inherent risks involved in resource estimation and the exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in resource estimation and interpreting drill results and other exploration data, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with GoldMining?s expectations, accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Project.  These risks, as well as others, including those set forth in GoldMining?s filings with Canadian securities regulators, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.  There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate.  GoldMining does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldmining-receives-water-licence-and-land-use-permits-and-files-technical-report-for-the-yellowknife-gold-project-northwest-territories-canada-300833444.html

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.



Contact
GoldMining Inc., Amir Adnani, Chairman, Garnet Dawson, CEO, Telephone: (855) 630-1001, Email: info@goldmining.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

GoldMining Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.goldmining.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap