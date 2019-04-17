South Star Mining Provides Update on the Pre-feasibility Study for its Santa Cruz Graphite Project

Vancouver, April 17th, 2019 - South Star Mining Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) is pleased to provide an update on the pre-feasibility study ("PFS") on its Santa Cruz Graphite Project ("Project") in Bahia, Brazil. The PFS is projected to be completed during the 3rd quarter of this year.

The Company has assembled an excellent team in Brazil to carry out all necessary aspects of the planned study to produce a technical report compliant with the requirements under NI 43-101. The study will include both an initial 5,000 tpy trial mining plant and the 20,000 tpy facility originally contemplated under the Company's previously released PEA. Both plants will incorporate dry stack tailings. IGEO, a leading mining engineering firm based in Sao Paulo, will be responsible for all engineering including final flow sheet, layout and drawings, equipment specifications, infrastructure and costings. MCB of Belo Horizonte will complete an updated resource report that incorporates the results of the recent in-fill drilling program. Luiz Eduardo Pignatari, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, will do mine planning, resource to reserve conversion modeling and oversee the preparation of the final report. In parallel with the PFS work, the Company intends to complete the applications and file all necessary information for its initial environmental license and a Guia de Utilizacao or Trial Mining License. Completion of the report and the licensing activities is forecast for Q3 2019.

Company CEO Eric Allison stated "We are excited to be working with such an excellent group of professionals as we move forward with these critical activities. Their successful completion will advance the Santa Cruz Graphite Project along the road to production and closer to our goal of positive cash flow in 2020."

Richard L. Pearce is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the preparation and approval of the technical information disclosed in this news release

