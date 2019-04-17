Sonoro Grants Stock Options to Director

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2019 - Sonoro Metals Corp., (TSXV: SMO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP), (“Sonoro” and the “Company”), announces the grant of incentive stock options under its Share Option Plan to John Darch, Chairman and director of the Company, to purchase a total of 100,000 common shares of the Company for a period of two (2) years from date of grant. The options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share. The grant is subject to regulatory approval.



About Sonoro Metals Corp.

Sonoro Metals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

