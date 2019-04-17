Tamino Minerals, Inc. Prepares NI 43-101 Report and Filings

MONTREAL, April 17, 2019 - "Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO- has started to work on the preparation of Financial Statements with Accountants. Management is definitely committed to lay out a plan to successfully develop its Mining Exploration Projects and ultimately guide price per share on an upward trend to satisfy our shareholders' expectations.



Our goal is mainly to immediately jump start our exploration programs on our various projects and consistently deliver results. For this purpose the company has retained a Qualified Geologist in order to produce a NI 43-101 Report.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora, and starting exploration in the Kenora Mining District in the Province of Ontario.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.