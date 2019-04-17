Blackhawk Resource Corp. Provides Update on Strategic Shift into the Cannabis and CBD Industries

Calgary, April 17, 2019 - Blackhawk Resource Corp. (CSE: BLR) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to provide an update on its future plans related to make a strategic shift into the cannabis and CBD industry. As previously announced Blackhawk is entering the cannabis and CBD industry through two acquisitions, CFPM Management Services Ltd., which operates under the name, The Green Room ("The Green Room"), and Noble Line Inc. ("Noble"), which operates in the on-line CBD industry. With the acquisition of The Green Room shareholders will have the opportunity to benefit from one of the fastest growing industries in North America.

Fred Pels, CEO of The Green Room stated, "With the United States Congress passing the Farm Bill in 2018, (Agricultural Improvement Act) and over 30 states legalizing some form of cannabis, whether it be medical, recreational or both, The Green Room's management team expects that full federal legalization is coming.

In preparation for this eventual event, The Green Room has identified and started the process of reviewing several locations in Washington, Oregon, and California, states that have legalized cannabis. With extensive knowledge gained from the Canadian cannabis legalization process, the Green Room team has identified new markets in States currently transitioning to legalized cannabis. The Green Room will be working in tandem with policy makers on both municipal and state levels to ensure the expansion of the Green Room brand is efficient and effective. Potential U.S. acquisitions will be scrutinized based on current revenue, potential revenue and foreshadowed value once federal legalization comes into play.

Through our existing contacts in the U.S., we will be able to quickly build the necessary infrastructure and systems to promote The Green Room brand and position it as a market leader. The Green Room expansion strategy is not just locations, but rather their quality, thereby ensuring the right demographics, customer volume and the opportunity to achieve high volume sales and maximize profitability."

"Through the additions of The Green Room and Noble, we plan to give our investors and shareholders exposure to the booming retail cannabis business led by one of the most acclaimed and successful cannabis entrepreneurs of our era. Mr. Pels has been a pioneer in the industry for years and he plans to take his experience, knowledge and successful industry relationships and leverage them to turn The Green Room into one of the most recognized brands in North America" says Dave Antony, CEO of Blackhawk Resource Corp.

For further information on please contact:

Dave Antony

Blackhawk -Chief Executive Officer

(403) 531-1710

dantony@blackhawkcorp.com

Fred Pels

The Green Room

(780) 901-3733

fred@greenroommed.ca

Scott Seguin

Noble Line Inc

(403)-510-2461

scott@noblehemp.com

