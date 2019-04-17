Kapuskasing Gold Corp. Announces Consolidation and Name Change to "MinKap Resources Inc."

Toronto, April 17, 2019 - Kapuskasing Gold Corp. (TSXV: KAP) ("MinKap") is pleased to announce that it will file articles of amendment ("Articles") to change its name to "MinKap Resources Inc." and consolidate its common shares (the "Common Shares") on a six (6) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). MinKap will continue trading under the ticker "KAP."

The Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding Common Shares from 63,777,650 to approximately 10,629,608. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole number. The change in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares that will result from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder's percentage ownership in MinKap, although such ownership would be represented by a smaller number of Common Shares.

Effective on or about April 22, 2019, the Common Shares of MinKap will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.

