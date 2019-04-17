Fission 3 Announces Advisory Agreement with Red Cloud and Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Marketplace

TSX VENTURE SYMBOL: FUU

OTCQB SYMBOL: FISOF

ir@fission3corp.com

www.fission3corp.com

KELOWNA, April 17, 2019 - Fission 3.0 Corp. ("Fission 3" or the "Company") (TSX-V:FUU; OTCQB:FISOF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Marketplace and that it has entered into an advisory agreement (the "Agreement") with Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. ("Red Cloud"), whereby Red Cloud will provide capital market advisory services for the Company.

The Agreement has a six-month term, automatically renewed month-to-month thereafter. Red Cloud was granted 200,000 stock options, exercisable for a period of five years from the effective date at a price of $0.12 per common share in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The Company will pay Red Cloud a monthly retainer of $2,500. The Company will also reimburse Red Cloud for certain business and out-of-pocket expenses and pay Red Cloud fees of between US$1,250 and US$3,500 per group marketing event organized by Red Cloud. Red Cloud is arm's length to the Company. Red Cloud acted as a finder in the Company's private placement that closed in December and as a result owns 445,518 common share purchase warrants of the Company. Red Cloud's head office is located in Toronto, Ontario.

The Company's common shares have commenced trading in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "FISOF". The OTCQB is a premier marketplace on OTC Markets Group's highly visible electronic trading venue in the U.S. The OTCQB Marketplace offers the Company the opportunity to build its visibility, expand its liquidity and diversify its shareholder base on an established public market.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU" and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "FISOF".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"



Dev Randhawa, CEO

Fission 3.0 Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement: Fission 3.0 Corp.

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "has", "now", "shall", "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "offers the opportunity to", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the Company's obligations under the Agreement, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions, our ability to continue to trade on the OTCQB Marketplace, our ability to increase visibility and liquidity, our ability to diversify our shareholder base and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Fission 3.0 Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Fission 3.0 Corp.