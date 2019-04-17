NovoCarbon Closes a Shares for Debt Issuance

TORONTO, April 17, 2019 - Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, (“GLK”, “NovoCarbon” or the “Company” TSX-V:GLK, OTCQB:GLKIF, FWB:8GL) announces that it has closed its previously announced shares for debt issuance with respect to one of its creditors (the “Creditor”). As part of this closing, the Company issued 1,600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) at C$0.05 per Common Share for the settlement of a debt owed to the Creditor as payment for the Lochaber graphite project, in the amount of C$80,000 (the “First Shares for Debt Issuance”).



The second previously announced shares for debt issuance has not yet closed. It will consist of the issuance of 4,800,000 Common Shares valued at C$0.05 per Common Share representing deferred compensation owed to the second creditor in the amount of C$240,000 (the “Second Shares for Debt Issuance”).

All securities issued pursuant to the First Shares for Debt Issuance and the Second Shares for Debt Issuance will be legended with a hold period of four months and one day. They will also be held in escrow pending completion of the upcoming Change of Business transaction and will be released only upon approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About NovoCarbon Corporation: NovoCarbon is a Clean Technology Minerals Processing Company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

Further information regarding NovoCarbon can be found on the Company’s website at: www.novocarbon.com

For more information, please contact:

Paul Ferguson

Chief Executive Officer

Email: pferguson@novocarbon.com

1-800-754-4510 x106

