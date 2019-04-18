White Cliff Minerals Ltd: Maiden Nickel-Cobalt Resource at Ghan Well

Perth, Australia - White Cliff Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WCN) is pleased to report a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource reported in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code, for the Ghan Well nickel-cobalt deposit.Highlights- Maiden nickel and cobalt Inferred Mineral Resource of:o 1.3 million tonnes at 0.9% nickel and 0.07% cobalt above a cut-off grade of 0.8% nickel, containing 11,900 tonnes of nickel and 900 tonnes of cobalt.- Mineralisation is open along strike and at depth.The nickel and cobalt Inferred Mineral Resource, reported above a cut-off grade of 0.8% nickel, consists of 1.3 million tonnes with an average grade of 0.9% nickel and 0.07% cobalt, containing 11,900 tonnes of nickel and 900 tonnes of cobalt.The main zone of mineralisation extends over 700 metres north-south and 850 metres east-west and occurs as clays (oxide) to saprolitic ultramafic overlying fresh ultramafic rock. The overall shape of the mineralisation is a flat-lying, undulating body, separated into two main zones in the south which coalesce into a single zone to the north. The mineralisation is of variable thickness ranging from 1-2 m to 40 m.The deposit has only been shallowly drilled in most areas and the potential for nickel and cobalt mineralisation remains open along strike for 3 kilometres to the north and 6 kilometres to the south. Immediately south of the new Inferred Resource the ultramafic host rock becomes significantly wider (increasing in width from 750 metres to 1,650 metres) providing substantial scope to increase the resource with further drilling.The Company is examining options for adding value to the project which may include preliminary metallurgical test-work to establish metal recoveries and rock characteristics prior to further drilling. The proximity to processing infrastructure provides the potential for multiple development options if an Indicated Mineral Resource is defined.Ghan Well is the second nickel-cobalt Inferred Mineral Resource identified by White Cliff Minerals in the same region and adds to the recently announced Inferred Mineral Resource identified at Coronation Dam consisting of 5.6Mt at 1.0% nickel and 0.08% cobalt (above a cut-off grade of 0.8% nickel) (ASX announcement 25 March 2019). Both deposits are within trucking distance of existing processing infrastructure.Further Exploration PotentialThe drilling and subsequent resource modelling has identified a modest Inferred Mineral Resource of both nickel and cobalt. The drilling and resource modelling are within a 700 metre long section of the prospective ultramafic sequence which has an overall strike length of 11.6 kilometres along the Company's tenement.Immediately south of the Inferred Mineral Resource, the prospective ultramafic unit extends for 6 kilometres which has not been tested for nickel and cobalt mineralisation and provides substantial scope to increase the identified resource.Maiden Resource Estimate: Ghan Well Nickel-Cobalt DepositThe nickel and cobalt Inferred Mineral Resource, reported above a cut-off grade of 0.8% nickel, consists of 1.3 million tonnes with an average grade of 0.9% nickel and 0.07% cobalt containing 11,900 tonnes of nickel 900 tonnes of cobalt. Table 1 in link below provides a breakdown of the resource estimate by material type.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SX53Q7F2





White Cliff Minerals is a Gold, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel resources and mining company listed in Australia (ASX:WCN). The Company is focused on developing low cost high value mineral deposits that have near term cash flow potential.



Major projects include the Aucu gold deposit that contains 484,000 ounces of gold (3mt at 5.1 g/t) starting at surface and Chanach copper deposit that contains 64,000 tonnes of copper (17.2Mt at 0.37% copper). Both projects have substantial blue sky potential with drilling covering only 5% of the known structures. In Australia the company is developing the Coronation Dam cobalt–nickel deposit where a maiden resource will be announced in the late 2018.





