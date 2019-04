Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

PERTH, April 18, 2019 - Galaxy Resources Ltd. (ASX: GXY) ("Galaxy") ("the Company") advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):

Quarterly Report - March 2019

Sal de Vida Update

The announcements can be viewed and downloaded from:

http://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/announcements.do?by=asxCode&asxCode=gxy&timeframe=D&period=W

SOURCE Galaxy Resources Ltd.