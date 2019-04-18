Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Orocobre Limited  WorleyParsons to complete Cauchari JV Pre-Feasibility Study

08:34 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

BRISBANE, April 18, 2019 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) wishes to advise that Advantage Lithium Corp. ("Advantage Lithium") (TSX V: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) as operator of the Cauchari JV has announced the engagement of WorleyParsons Chile S.A. to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) and independent NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cauchari Lithium Project in Jujuy, Argentina. The PFS will evaluate processing options and complete a range analysis for up to 30 thousand tonnes per annum final lithium product, including lithium hydroxide, and is scheduled for completion in early Q3 CY19.

Advantage Lithium will continue to work with hydrogeology consultants FloSolutions to complete a dynamic groundwater model for the project, which will be used to simulate a range of production cases based on the recent significantly expanded resource (see ASX Release dated 7 March 2019). This is a key input to the PFS in order to support a reserve estimate, extraction plan and determine the optimum project size.

Orocobre owns 33.5% of Advantage Lithium’s issued capital and 25% directly in the joint venture.

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Ltd.
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com

https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited
https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited
https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/
https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuLtQ_xM61u8EFUzUa8YG_Q

About Orocobre Limited
Orocobre Ltd. (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre’s operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.


