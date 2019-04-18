Jupiter Gold Corporation Adds Palladium and Platinum Area

BELO HORIZONTE, April 18, 2019 - via OTC PR WIRE -- Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF) (“Jupiter Gold” or the “Company”) today reported that it now has a new 100%-owned area for gold, palladium, and platinum in the state of Bahia in Brazil with a surface area of 4,821 acres. This area’s potential was originally identified by Jupiter Gold’s team during exploratory visits to the Chapada Diamantina region of Bahia, as the Company also has a claim for gold nearby.



This overall district had been previously studied by the CBPM, “Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral”, the Mining Research Service of Bahia. Their researchers collected sample material and first identified the gold-palladium-platinum occurrence.

Areli Nogueira, the senior Jupiter Gold geologist on this project, stated: “Our area has all of the characteristics necessary for a primary deposit for gold, palladium, and platinum. We intend to plan for exploratory drilling to be potentially followed by a detailed campaign.”

This region of Bahia is known for rock formations associated with auriferous mineralization which percolates quartz veins and breccias. An example of this geological setting is the Lavra Velha gold mine. Two photos from Jupiter Gold’s area are attached to this release.

Marc Fogassa, the chief executive officer of the Company, added: “Bahia has diverse and rich geology, with many new important mineral findings. We are very excited with the addition of this project to Jupiter Gold’s asset base, which expands its portfolio of valuable precious minerals claims.”

Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF) (“Jupiter Gold”) is focused on gold, palladium, and platinum projects in Brazil. Its first royalty-generating gold project, Pindaiba, is expected to be in production in 2019.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Jupiter Gold Corp.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Jupiter Gold Corp.’s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that Jupiter Gold’s properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured “reserves” as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

