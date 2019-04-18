Warrior Gold Completes Drilling and Stakes New Ground

TORONTO, April 18, 2019 - Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's diamond drilling program at its Goodfish-Kirana Project has been completed. A total of 2,218 m were drilled in 15 holes - two holes (225 m) on the Deloye patents, six holes (870 m) on the Goodfish C Zone, and seven holes on the Goodfish A Zone (769 m) as shown on Figures 1 and 2 below. Drilling at the A Zone East was deferred due to logistical challenges and related extraordinary expenses that the Company would have incurred as a result of the exceptional snow fall in Kirkland Lake this winter. Over the next couple of weeks, the Company will finalize drill core logging and core sampling with split core samples being transported to the ALS geochemical prep-laboratory in Timmins. All drill hole results will be released at the same time and are expected to be announced by early to mid-June.

Warrior Gold also announces the staking of three strategic claims through the online claims acquisition program of the Ontario Governments' MLAS system. These claims are contiguous to the recently acquired Sutton claims and tie the main body of the Goodfish Kirana project to the Sutton claims. The addition of these claims adds 155 hectares to the Company's land position, now totallying 3,859 ha and closes a strategic pre-existing gap between the known showings - see Figure 3. Figure 4 shows the Goodfish-Kirana in relation to our nearest neighbours.

Danièle Spethmann, President and CEO states, "We are pleased with the progress of the drilling campaign and are looking forward to the results which will be incorporated in the Company's summer field program. As well, the staking of the new claims adds value with the tying in of the Sutton claims to the main body of the Goodfish-Kirana project allowing for continuity with exploration programs."

Figure 1. Areas of drill hole locations

Figure 2. 2019 Diamond drill holes completed

Figure 3. Location of newly staked claims in red

Figure 4. Location of the Goodfish-Kirana in regional context

Analytical Procedures and QA/QC

Program design, management, and Quality Control/Quality Assurance are conducted by Warrior Gold's exploration group under the supervision of Tom Neelands, P.Geo, who is the Company's Qualified Person.

Drill core samples are cut by diamond saw at CXS in Larder Lake, Ontario, 27 km east of Kirkland Lake. A halved core sample is left in the core box with the other half core sampled and transported by Warrior Gold's personnel in securely sealed bags to ALS preparation laboratory in Timmins, Ontario. After sample preparation, samples are shipped to ALS's Vancouver facility for gold and ICP analysis. Gold assays greater than three g/t are re-assayed on a 30 g split by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. ALS is a certified and accredited laboratory service. ALS routinely inserts certified gold standards, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all QC samples are reported.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Tom Neelands, P.Geo., the Chief Geologist of Warrior Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world's highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by roughly three km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although Warrior Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Warrior Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended March 31, 2018 and the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, which are available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Warrior Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this press release nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

SOURCE Warrior Gold Inc.