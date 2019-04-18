Barrick Reports Preliminary First Quarter Production Results

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars



TORONTO, April 18, 2019 - In a positive start to the year, Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) announced today it had made good progress in achieving its short-term goals as well as its full-year objectives during the first quarter.

After setting a production record at the Kibali mine in 2018, the Company announced that the operation is on track for another record performance in 2019. Barrick is also rapidly progressing the implementation of the joint venture agreement signed with Newmont in March, which will create the world’s single-largest gold producer and allow both partners to realize the enormous potential of Nevada’s mineral endowment.

Reflecting a solid operating performance across its portfolio, Barrick announced preliminary first quarter sales of 1.37 million ounces of gold and 103 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary first quarter production of 1.37 million ounces of gold and 106 million pounds of copper—in line with the Company’s operating plans and guidance. The average market price for gold in the first quarter was $1,304 per ounce, while the average market price for copper in the first quarter was $2.82 per pound.

Barrick will provide additional discussion and analysis regarding first quarter production and sales when the Company reports quarterly results before North American markets open on May 8, 2019, followed by a live presentation by President and CEO Mark Bristow at 11:00 EDT, linked to a conference call and webcast.

The following table includes preliminary gold and copper production and sales results from our operations:

Three months ended March 31, 2019 Production Sales Gold (equity ounces (000s)) Cortez 262 259 Goldstrike1 233 239 Turquoise Ridge (75%) 77 76 Barrick Nevada 572 574 Pueblo Viejo (60%) 148 142 Loulo-Gounkoto (80%) 128 128 Kibali (45%) 93 90 Veladero (50%) 70 68 Acacia (63.9%) 67 67 Porgera (47.5%) 66 65 Tongon (89.7%) 61 61 Hemlo 55 58 Kalgoorlie (50%) 55 58 Lagunas Norte 35 37 Morila (40%) 10 10 Golden Sunlight 7 7 Total Gold 1,367 1,365 Copper (equity pounds (millions)) Lumwana 61 61 Zaldívar (50%) 28 28 Jabal Sayid (50%) 17 14 Total Copper 106 103

Enquiries:

Investor & Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

Tel/mobile: +44 20 7557 7738

barrick@dpapr.com

Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations

Deni Nicoski

Tel +1 416 307 7410

DNicoski@barrick.com



Website: www.barrick.com

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by: Steven Yopps, MMSA, Barrick’s Director - Metallurgy, North America; Chad Yuhasz, P.Geo, Barrick’s Mineral Resource Manager, Latin America and Australia Pacific; and Simon Bottoms, CGeol, Barrick's Mineral Resources Manager, Africa and Middle East—each a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

First Quarter 2019 Results

Barrick will release its First Quarter 2019 Results before markets open on May 8, 2019, followed by a live presentation by President and CEO Mark Bristow at 11:00 EDT, linked to a conference call and webcast.

U.S. and Canada, 1-800-319-4610

UK, 0808 101 2791

International, +1 416 915-3239

Webcast

If you wish to attend the presentation in Toronto, please contact Deni Nicoski at investor@barrick.com. The Q1 2019 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

The webcast will remain on the website for later viewing, and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada) and +1 604 674-8052 (international), access code 3107.

Endnote 1

Includes our 60% equity share of South Arturo.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Preliminary First Quarter Production and Sales for 2019, and Forward-Looking Information

Barrick cautions that, whether or not expressly stated, all first quarter figures contained in this press release including, without limitation, production levels and sales are preliminary, and reflect our expected first quarter results as of the date of this press release. Actual reported first quarter production levels and sales are subject to management’s final review, as well as review by the Company’s independent accounting firm, and may vary significantly from those expectations because of a number of factors, including, without limitation, additional or revised information, and changes in accounting standards or policies, or in how those standards are applied. Barrick will provide additional discussion and analysis and other important information about its first quarter production levels and sales and associated costs when it reports actual results on May 8, 2019. For a complete picture of the Company’s financial performance, it will be necessary to review all of the information in the Company’s first quarter financial report and related MD&A. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to rely solely on the information contained herein.

Finally, Barrick cautions that this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to: (i) Barrick’s production; and (ii) the implementation of the proposed Nevada joint venture with Newmont Mining Corp. ("Newmont") and the realization of the potential of Nevada's mineral endowment.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation, and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; the duration of the Tanzanian ban on mineral concentrate exports; the ultimate terms of any definitive agreement between Acacia and the Government of Tanzania to resolve a dispute relating to the imposition of the concentrate export ban and allegations by the Government of Tanzania that Acacia under-declared the metal content of concentrate exports from Tanzania and related matters; whether Acacia will approve the terms of any final agreement reached between Barrick and the Government of Tanzania with respect to the dispute between Acacia and the Government of Tanzania; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Nevada joint venture (including estimated synergies and financial benefits) or implementing the business plan for the proposed Nevada joint venture, including as a result of a delay in its completion or difficulty in integrating the Nevada assets of the companies involved; the risk that the conditions to formation of the proposed Nevada joint venture will not be satisfied; the risk that required regulatory approvals necessary to form the proposed Nevada joint venture will not be obtained, or that conditions will be imposed in connection with such approvals that will increase the costs associated with the transaction or have other negative implications for Barrick following the transaction; the risk that the focus of management's time and attention on the transaction may detract from other aspects of the respective businesses of Barrick and Newmont; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities at Barrick’s more remote properties; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; uncertainty whether some or all of targeted investments and projects will meet the Company’s capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; damage to the Company’s reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company’s handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick’s ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.