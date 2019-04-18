Providence Gold Mines Announces Appointment to the Board of Mr. Rodger Young FCIB, FRSA, TEP(retd)

Vancouver, April 18, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. . (the "Company") (TSXV: PHD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rodger Young to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Young has extensive international financial experience with some of his past attributes to include Administrateur Delegue of a Family office in Monaco. President of an International group of Lawyers based in Lausanne Switzerland with offices in London UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, West Indies, and Associate Offices in Cyprus with relationships in other jurisdictions. Previously Chairman and owner of a fully licensed International Trustee Company headquartered in the Channel Islands with offices in both Gibraltar and other jurisdictions.

Mr. Young has many years of experience in the Natural resources sector as President of a Natural resource fund, based in Toronto with NAV in excess of C$4.6 billion. Director of various other entities based in London UK with primary activities involved in the raising of finance, administration and subsequent development within both the mining sector and commercial property generally.

Ron Coombes states, "the Company is extremely pleased to have Mr. Young join our board of Directors and assistance in moving our Providence Gold Project Forward is very welcomed."

We have received John Kowalchuck's resignation to the board of Directors effective as of April 16, 2019.

Mr Kowalchuk PGeo. will remain VP of Exploration and the Qualified person.

