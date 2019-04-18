Tamino Minerals, Inc. Prepares NI 43-101 Report and Filings

MONTREAL, April 18, 2019 - "Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO- Management has definitely committed to lay out a plan to successfully develop its Mining Exploration Projects and ultimately guide price per share on an upward trend to satisfy our shareholders expectations.

The company is not planning to complete a REVERSE SPLIT at this moment and is not in the company's plans to do this. NO DILLUTION is guaranted as our latest DTCC Share Position Report shows that the company has 149,811,161 common shares in the float.

The company has finished an initial property evaluation as the Company has been granted the exclusive right to explore these properties. Several junior exploration companies and major mining companies are working within the Area of Interest. We have several major operating mines in the area that host 1 million ounces of Gold or more. Gold is currently priced at around $1,300 per ounce of Gold.



Please feel free to visit our website www.taminominerals.ca where the company explains the importance of having nearby producing gold mines and the importance of our latest achievements summarized in detailed presentations and podcasts.



The Company plans to become Pink Current on OTC Markets once our Financial Statements are ready to be presented. Geologic Reports and Exploration Budgets have been prepared, the preparation of such reports have assisted us in Raising Funds with sophisticated investors.



Our goal is mainly to immediately jump start our exploration programs on our various projects and consistently deliver results. For this purpose the company has retained a Qualified Geologist in order to produce a NI 43-101 Report. We are looking to secure funding in the near future to guarant exploration of our Project.



Our Exploration Program outlines important activities such like Geological mapping, selection of camp site location, spotting adjacent exploration projects, road planning and preparation, equipment sourcing, drinking water source location and non-drinking water for drilling and carrying on with other planning activities that will take place during the initial exploration stages.



We request the assistance of our loyal shareholders as we have been looking to expand into Canada for several years, as we have been mentioning to our stockholders and investors that we plan to list in the TSX-V Exchange.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora and starting exploration in the Kenora Mining District in the Province of Ontario.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.