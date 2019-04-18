Camrova Resources Announces Second Closing of Private Placement

TORONTO, April 18, 2019 - Camrova Resources Inc. (“Camrova” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CAV; OTC: BAJFF; SSE :CAVCL.CAV US$ - Chile) announces that it has issued 200,000 common shares and 200,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") in the second tranche of the previously announced private placement ("Private Placement") of units of the Company for proceeds of $12,000. This brings the total raised in the first two tranches of the Private Placement to 1,096,667 common shares and 1,096,667 Warrants for total combined proceeds of $65,800. The third and final tranche of the Private Placement is expected to close in early May.



The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

MAYG Negotiations

Camrova and Asesoria y Inversiones MAYG SpA ("MAYG") are continuing discussions in connection with the proposed acquisition by Camrova of a slag trading contract (the "Slag Agreement") dated February 19, 2018 entered into between Anglo American Sur S.A. and MAYG. Subject to further due diligence review, the parties presently consider that the Slag Agreement should be acquired by assignment rather than by the acquisition of the MAYG shares.

Status of Armex Transaction

In other news, Camrova wishes to advise that it has not made any payments or incurred any expenses under the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated December 24, 2018 with Armex Mining Corp. ("Armex"). Accordingly, the option granted to Camrova to earn up to a 50% interest in and to certain mineral claims adjacent to and forming part of Armex's Goldstream Mine Project has terminated in accordance with its terms. Camrova will not be pursuing the proposed flow through financing nor will it be pursuing the proposed acquisition of a 50% interest in the Goldstream Mine Project in the future.

About Camrova Resources Inc.

Camrova is a Canadian mining company whose common shares are listed on the TSX-V. Camrova owns a 7.24% interest in the Boleo copper-cobalt-zinc mine located in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact: Camrova Resources Inc. Tom Ogryzlo Kris Misir Interim Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Tel: 416-271-0879 Tel: 647-632-3444

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Camrova’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete the maximum amount of the Private Placement.

