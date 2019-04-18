Gespeg Files Revised and Amended National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Mineral

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SASKATOON, April 18, 2019 - Gespeg Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”), is pleased to announce the filing of the revised and amended NI 43-101 Report following final review from the TSX-V, as per their request. The initial Report was filed on Sedar March 18th and press released on March 19th, 2019. The updated Estimate Mineral Resources1 (Indicated Category) of the Anacon Lead 1 tailing site haven’t changed.

Tonnage(t) Gold Grade (g/t) Gold Content (oz) Silver Grade (g/t) Silver Content (oz) 462,000 0.31 4,570 32.68 485,630

1 Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Sylvain Laberge, President “This is another milestone for Gespeg and a further step toward completing the transaction with DNA Canada Inc., which was announced on January 17, 2019, culminating with the acquisition of the Montauban Project."

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed by Vincent Jourdain P. Eng,, Ph. D. from MRB & associates. and by Bernard-Olivier Martel geo., Technical director of Gespeg Copper Resources. Both are Qualified Persons under NI 43-101

About Gespeg: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in underexplored regions “Montauban, Gaspé, Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

