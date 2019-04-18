Far Resources Closes Non-Brokered $200,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, April 18, 2019 - Far Resources Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (FSE: F0R) (OTC PINK: FRRSF) is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 2,000,000 common shares at a price of CAD$0.10 per share for gross proceeds of $200,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to execute the company's annual marketing plan. This plan includes marketing of the company €™s key hard rock lithium assets in Manitoba and Northwest Territories, as well as its Winston Gold Project in New Mexico, and the expansion of its battery technology testing efforts.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the CSE and the securities will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws.

