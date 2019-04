X-Terra Resources announces changes in management

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, April 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) announces that, effective immediately, Michel Chapdelaine has resigned as director and Vice President Exploration of the Corporation. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Chapdelaine for his contributions to the Corporation and to wish him every success in his future endeavors.

Jeannot Theberge, P. Geo. will act as interim exploration manager and remain the qualified person while the Corporation seeks to nominate a replacement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada. X-Terra Resources currently has 35,731,721 common shares issued and outstanding.

