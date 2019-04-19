Silver Bull Announces Voting Results From 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, April 19, 2019 - Silver Bull Resources Inc. (TSX: SVB; OTCQB: SVBL) (“Silver Bull” or the ”Company”) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 18, 2019 (the “Meeting”). A total of 129,904,401 or 55.07% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The following nominees, as listed in Silver Bull’s Management Information Circular, were re-elected as directors of the Company.

Director Votes For % Withheld Votes % Timothy Barry 64,117,854 97.78% 1,453,936 2.22% Brian Edgar 61,709,754 94.11% 3,862,036 5.89% Daniel Kunz 61,641,904 94.01% 3,929,886 5.99% John McClintock 61,594,904 93.94% 3,976,886 6.06%

Silver Bull is pleased to announce that the Shareholders have ratified and approved the appointment of Smythe LLP, as auditors of the Company (125,495,838 or 96.60% voted “For”, 2,433,884 or 1.87% voted “Against” and 1,974,679 or 1.52% abstained from voting) until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Company’s directors.

Finally, a majority of the Company’s disinterested shareholders voted to approve and adopt the Company’s 2019 stock option and stock bonus plan and all unallocated entitlements issuable thereunder (53,811,808 and 91.08% voted “For”, 4,362,963 or 7.38% voted “Against”, and 902,809 and 1.52% abstained from voting).

The Shareholders voted to approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the Company’s executive compensation package (61,248,610 or 93.40% voted “For”, 2,953,469 or 4.50% voted “Against”, and 1,369,711 or 2.08% abstained from voting).

Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Silver Bull: Silver Bull is a mineral exploration company whose shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade on the OTCQB in the United States, and is based out of Vancouver, Canada. The “Sierra Mojada” project is located 150 kilometers north of the city of Torreon in Coahuila, Mexico, and is highly prospective for silver and zinc.

