American Shared Hospital Services Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 21, 2019

San Francisco, April 19, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AMERICAN SHARED HOSPITAL SERVICES (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, announced today that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. PDT at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco, Five Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, California. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 24, 2019 as the record date for determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

About AMS

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems.



