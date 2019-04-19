Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
American Shared Hospital Services Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 21, 2019

14:03 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

San Francisco, April 19, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AMERICAN SHARED HOSPITAL SERVICES (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, announced today that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. PDT at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco, Five Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, California. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 24, 2019 as the record date for determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

About AMS

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems. 


Contacts:        

American Shared Hospital Services

Ernest A. Bates, M.D., (415) 788-5300

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

eabates@ashs.com

 

PCG Advisory, Inc., Investor Relations

Vivian Cervantes

P: 646-863-6274

vivian@pcgadvisory.com

