American Shared Hospital Services Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 21, 2019

San Francisco, April 19, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AMERICAN SHARED HOSPITAL SERVICES (NYSE American: AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, announced today that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. PDT at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco, Five Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, California. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 24, 2019 as the record date for determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.
About AMS
American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!