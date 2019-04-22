Anfield Energy Acquires Upper Maybelle River Project From Radio Fuels

VANCOUVER, April 22, 2019 - Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% interest in the Upper Maybelle River Uranium Project (“Upper Maybelle”) from Radio Fuels, a private company. The property consists of six mineral claims totalling 12,851 hectares and is located in the Athabasca Basin; it also shares eastern property borders with projects held by both NexGen Energy Ltd. and Areva. In exchange for the property, Radio fuels will receive 3,800,000 shares of Anfield.



Corey Dias, Anfield CEO, stated, “Although our primary focus is on our US assets, especially given the upcoming decision to be made regarding the 232 recommendation, the opportunity to acquire a property in the Athabasca Basin in close proximity to both Nexgen and Areva proved irresistible”.

About Upper Maybelle

The Upper Maybelle Project was acquired by Radio Fuels in 2017 and consists of 12,851 hectares on the western border of Saskatchewan. Neighbouring properties are held by Areva S.A. and NexGen Energy Ltd.

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly-traded corporation listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (AEC-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD). Anfield is focused on two asset centres, as summarized below:

Wyoming – Irigaray ISR Processing Plant (Resin Processing Agreement)

Anfield has signed a Resin Processing Agreement with Uranium One whereby Anfield would process up to 500,000 pounds per annum of its mined material at Uranium One’s Irigaray processing plant in Wyoming. In addition, the Company can both buy and borrow uranium from Uranium One in order to fulfill some or all of its sales contracts.



Anfield’s 24 ISR mining projects are located in the Black Hills, Powder River Basin, Great Divide Basin, Laramie Basin, Shirley Basin and Wind River Basin areas in Wyoming. Anfield’s two projects in Wyoming for which NI 43-101 resource reports have been completed are Red Rim and Clarkson Hill.

The Charlie Project, the asset which was the core component of a recently-announced transaction between Anfield and Cotter Corporation, is located in the Pumpkin Buttes Uranium District in Johnson County, Wyoming. The Charlie Project consists of a 720-acre Wyoming State uranium lease which has been in development since 1969. An NI 43-101 resource report has been completed for the Charlie Project.

Arizona/Utah/Colorado – Shootaring Canyon Mill

A key asset in Anfield’s portfolio is the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Garfield County, Utah. The Shootaring Canyon Mill is strategically located within one of the historically most prolific uranium production areas in the United States, and is one of only three licensed uranium mills in the United States.

Anfield’s conventional uranium assets consist of mining claims and state leases in southeastern Utah, Colorado and Arizona, targeting areas where past uranium mining or prospecting occurred. Anfield’s conventional uranium assets include the Velvet-Wood Project, the Frank M Uranium Project, the West Slope Project as well as the Findlay Tank breccia pipe. An NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment has been completed for the Velvet-Wood Project. The PEA is preliminary in nature, and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment would be realized. All conventional uranium assets are situated within a 200-mile radius of the Shootaring Mill.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Anfield Energy Inc.

Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Anfield Energy Inc.

Clive Mostert

Corporate Communications

780-920-5044

contact@anfieldenergy.com

www.anfieldenergy.com





