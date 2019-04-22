Largo Resources Issues Update on Anticipated Financial Results in Q1 2019

TORONTO, April 22, 2019 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces that its Q1 2019 financial results will be significantly impacted by the decline in the price of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") since the start of 2019 and the impact of the remeasurement of trade receivables under the Glencore off-take agreement during the quarter, as previously discussed in its fourth quarter and full year 2018 production results press release on March 26, 2019 and in the Company's annual filings.

Under the terms of the Company's off-take agreement, vanadium prices are provisionally set at the time revenue is recognized based upon market V 2 O 5 prices. Revenue, and a trade receivable, is recognized at the time of shipment. Changes in the measurement of the trade receivable, which is remeasured once the date that final selling prices will be determined has been set by the Company's off-take partner, Glencore International AG, are also recognized as a component of revenues in the period in which the final price is determined. Variations can occur between the price recorded on the date of revenue recognition and the actual final price under the terms of the contract due to changes in market V 2 O 5 prices. The Company anticipates that the remeasurement adjustment will range from CDN$55 million to CDN$60 million. Consequently, the Company anticipates that its net income (loss) for the quarter will be in approximately breakeven range.

The Company will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 after the close of market trading and will host a conference call the following day on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Conference Call Details:



Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2019 Time: 12:00 p.m. EST



Dial-in Number: Local / International: +1 (416) 764-8688

North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0546

Brazil Toll Free: 08007621359 Conference ID: 63330688



Replay Number: Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677

North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 496092# Website: To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit our Investor Relations section of the Largo Resources website at: www.largoresources.com/investors

A playback recording will be available on the Company's website for a period of 60-days following the conference call.

Vanadium Price

The most recent European Metal Bulletin price range quotation for V 2 O 5 posted as of April 19, 2019 was US$10.50-$11.50/lb.

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

