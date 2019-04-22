Pelangio Exploration Diamond Drill Program Underway at Dome West

TORONTO, April 22, 2019 - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PX:TSX-V; OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a limited drilling program has commenced at the Dome West Property located 800 meters ("m") west of the Dome Mine super pit in Timmins, Ontario (see Pelangio news release April 2, 2019 for further details).

Highlights of the Initial Diamond Drill Program at Dome West

The objective of this limited first phase of diamond drilling is to confirm the presence of a highly prospective porphyritic sill unit that has been designated as target P1. This porphyritic sill is interpreted to extend across a substantial portion of the Dome West property at the 1000-foot elevation from the former Paymaster Mine property (Source: Ont. Dept of Mines Map 449B, Ferguson, 1969 and OGS Assessment File T-125) (see Map 1 below)

Helicopter support for the diamond drill program will be used as the cost-effective and environmentally sound solution to access this property

Pelangio intends to plan, permit and conduct a follow-up winter drill program in 2020 utilizing ice access, contingent on the success of this first phase program

"We are excited to begin the diamond drill program on our Dome West gold property. The results of this program will be used in confirming the existence of a highly prospective porphyritic sill that is interpreted to extend across the Dome West property. This program represents our first step in advancing this strategic asset," commented Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO of Pelangio.

Map 1: Location of targets P1 and V1 with reference to the Dome West Property

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/542557/TIGRI.jpg





Dome West Property

The Dome West property, formerly controlled by Central Porcupine Mines Ltd., is a strategic land holding that is adjacent to both the former Paymaster Mine property and Goldcorp's Dome Mine (Source: Ont. Dept of Mines Map 449B, Ferguson, 1969). The Dome West property is located approximately 800 m west of the Dome Mine and approximately 500 m northwest of the former Paymaster mine shaft.

Qualified Person

Mr. Kevin Filo, P.Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo has verified and approved the data disclosed in this release.

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores large land packages in world-class gold belts in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. In Canada, the company is focusing on the Dome West property located 800 metres from the Dome Mine in Timmins, the 25 km2 Birch Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District, and the Dalton Property located 1.5 km from the Hollinger mine in Timmins. In Ghana, the Company is focusing on two 100%- owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recent near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine. Ghana is an English-speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa.

