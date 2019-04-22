BacTech Extends Debentures

Toronto, April 22, 2019 - BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech" or the Company),(CSE:BAC, OTC:BCCEF) today announced that holders of $195,000 of the 12% Debentures maturing on April 19th have elected to extend the term of the debenture for an additional 12 months. In consideration of the extension of the maturity date to April 19, 2020, the Company will issue a common share purchase warrant allowing the investor to purchase a common share of the corporation at $0.05 for a period of 3 years.

Company Overview

The Telamayu project involves the environmental remediation of the "Antiguo" tailings with an option on the larger "Nuevo" tailings, both situated at the Telamayu Mill site near the town of Atocha in the Department of Potosi, Bolivia.

The existing Telamayu mill concentrator has generated the Antiguo and Nuevo tailings by processing mineralized material from the surrounding mines for over 80 years. There is considerable infrastructure at the mill site including high voltage power, rail, mill housing, and a local workforce. A Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in March 2019.

A second project entails BacTech investigating the use of bioleach processing to treat historic arsenic tailings and arsenopyrite concentrates produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador.

For further information contact: Ross Orr, President & CEO, BacTech Environmental Corporation/ 416-813-0303 ext. 222, Cell 416-346-5529 and

Email: borr@bactechgreen.com

Robin Cook, Investor Relations: 416-809-1738, Email: robin@frontiermcg.com

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Shares outstanding: 98,903,756

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

