Amseco Exploration Ltd  Stock Option Plan and Issuance of shares for payment of debts

22.04.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, April 22, 2019 - (TSXV: AEL.H) Exploration Amseco Ltd (« Amseco » or « the Company ») has modified its Stock Option Plan for directors, employees and consultants; a maximum of 1 061 888 shares could be issued under the modified Stock Option Plan. The exercise of any option must be paid in cash; no other form of payment or compensation will be accepted by the Company. These modifications are subject to the approval by the applicable regulatory authorities.

The Company will also issue 566 667 shares at the price of 0,06 $ per share for the payment of debts to cover the payment of fees to the Company’s CFO (30 000 $) and CEO (4 000 $). The issuance of these shares is subject to the approval of the applicable regulatory authorities and the Company’s shareholders at the next annual assembly.

François LeComte
Director
2159 Mackay Suite 200
Montréal, Québec H3G 2J2
lecomte.amseco@gmail.com
514-562-9778

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Mineninfo

Amseco Exploration Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.amsecoexploration.com


