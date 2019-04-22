Amseco Exploration Ltd  Stock Option Plan and Issuance of shares for payment of debts

MONTREAL, April 22, 2019 - (TSXV: AEL.H) Exploration Amseco Ltd (« Amseco » or « the Company ») has modified its Stock Option Plan for directors, employees and consultants; a maximum of 1 061 888 shares could be issued under the modified Stock Option Plan. The exercise of any option must be paid in cash; no other form of payment or compensation will be accepted by the Company. These modifications are subject to the approval by the applicable regulatory authorities.



The Company will also issue 566 667 shares at the price of 0,06 $ per share for the payment of debts to cover the payment of fees to the Company’s CFO (30 000 $) and CEO (4 000 $). The issuance of these shares is subject to the approval of the applicable regulatory authorities and the Company’s shareholders at the next annual assembly.

