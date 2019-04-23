Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Desert Lion Completes Previously Announced Shares for Debt Settlement

00:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 22, 2019 - Desert Lion Energy Inc. (TSXV: DLI) (OTCQB: DSLEF) (“Desert Lion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its shares for debt settlement with certain creditors that was previously announced on March 12, 2019 (the “Shares for Debt Settlement”) after being granted approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement, the Company has issued a total of 16,683,922 common shares of Desert Lion at a deemed price of $0.196 per share in satisfaction of outstanding debt of $3,272,570. The common shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on August 18, 2019.

About Desert Lion Energy

Desert Lion is an emerging lithium development company focused on building Namibia’s first large-scale lithium mine to be located approximately 210 km from the nation’s capital of Windhoek and 220 km from the Port of Walvis Bay (the “Project”). The Company’s Rubicon and Helikon mines are located within a 501 km2 prospective land package, with known lithium bearing pegmatitic mineralization, and the Company is advancing towards Phase 2 concentrate production. The Project site is accessible year-round by road and has access to power, water, rail, port, airport and communication infrastructure.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

For more information, please contact:

Desert Lion Energy Inc.
Tim Johnston, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 309-2953
Email: info@desertlionenergy.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Desert Lion Energy Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.desertlionenergy.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap