Nova Minerals Ltd: Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) 100% subsidiary, Manitoba Minerals Pty Ltd ("MMPL"), owns the rights to earn up to an 80% ownership interest in the Thompson Bros. Lithium Property in Wekusko Lake, Manitoba (the "Project") from Ashburton Ventures Inc. ("ABR"), by financing ABR's commitments under an Option Agreement with the current holder of the Project, Strider Resources Ltd ("SRL").Nova is the process of listing 100% of the Thompson Brothers Lithium Project on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) pursuant to agreements signed between the parties (ASX Announcement 19 November 2018).To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VL3655AK





Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





