American Pacific Mining Acquires the Historic Past-Producing Gooseberry Gold Project in Nevada, USA

VANCOUVER, April 23, 2019 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) has staked the historic gold and silver Gooseberry Mine in Storey County Nevada, USA. The property was staked for a total of USD$20,000 and includes 42 unpatented claims encompassing the prospective 708 acre property.



Historic Image of the Gooseberry Mine from Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology; Apco Oil Corp, 1975, Document 37900032: “Shows All Levels Plus The Stock Pile, The Mill, and the Crushing Plant”





Eric Saderholm, APM’s President, commented: “The Gooseberry Project is a low sulphidation, epithermal system with high-grade gold and silver mineralization hosted in quartz carbonate veins. The project was intermittently productive over the last century, and it’s our belief that there is a lot of exploration potential remaining over the project area. When the last operators were mining at Gooseberry, gold was only $353 dollars per ounce, so little exploration was taking place. I look forward to reviewing the historic data and starting the 2019 sampling programs as soon as possible.”

Link to our Gooseberry Drone Video Here

“Gooseberry fits the American Pacific model of cost-effective acquisitions in the Western USA with a focus on high-grade precious metal properties,” said Warwick Smith, APM’s CEO. “OceanaGold is now earning-in at our Tuscarora project and has committed to spending USD$650,000 over the next 12 months — combine this with the acquisition of a previous gold producer, the Company should have an exciting year ahead.”

Sporadic hard rock gold and silver mining took place at Gooseberry Mine between 1906-1991, with little to no exploration occurring beneath the lower levels of the underground mine. The Ramsey district, where the project is located, also remains under-explored compared to many other areas of Nevada. Infrastructure includes power to the area, main highways and some roads through the project which may need minor rehabilitation.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Us

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.



"Warwick Smith"

CEO & Director



Forward-looking Information

