Metalla Closes $12 Million Convertible Loan Facility From Beedie Capital

TSXV: MTA

OTCQX: MTAFF

VANCOUVER, April 23, 2019 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (OTCQX: MTAFF) (FRANKFURT: X9CP) is pleased to announce that it has closed its convertible loan facility (the "Loan Facility") of C$12.0 million (the "Loan") with Beedie Capital ("Beedie") to fund acquisitions of new royalties and streams (the "Closing"). The Loan will be funded by way of an initial advance of C$7.0 million within 90 days from the Closing, and the remaining C$5.0 million will be available for subsequent advances in minimum tranches of C$1.25 million. The Loan Facility carries an interest rate of 8.0% on advanced funds and 2.5% on standby funds available, with the principal payment due 48 months after the Closing. The Loan can be repaid with no penalty after 18 months and carries no warrant coverage. The principal amount of the Loan is convertible into common shares of the Company ("Metalla Shares") at a conversion price of C$1.39 at the option of Beedie and is secured by certain assets of the Company. Metalla Shares acquired on conversion will be subject to a four-month hold period.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure through a diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

