Sama Intersects 30 meters of Disseminated, Semi-Massive and Massive Sulphides at Yepleu

MONTREAL, April 23, 2019 - Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SME | OTC.PK: SAMMF) is pleased to announce that borehole YE22-225440 drilled at the Yepleu Sector 1 intersected 30 meters (“m”) of disseminated to semi-massive and massive sulphide, including 1.7 m of massive sulphide (> 70% sulphide).



Figure 1 (see below) illustrates the results of the geophysical system called “Mise-a-la-Masse” at the Yepleu Sector 1 prospect together with the trace projections for the three holes drilled to date. Assays results for boreholes YE29-553044 and YE22-225440 are still pending.

“We are very pleased with the new discovery at Yepleu Sector 1 confirming the high potential of the entire Yacouba Layered Complex. The Complex extends over more than 50 kilometers within Sama’s land package. This new discovery comes as a validation of the 2018 helicopter TEM (‘HTEM’) survey combined with the high correlation with the Typhoon results” stated Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO of Sama. Dr. Audet added: “The Company will add additional targets identified with the ongoing Phase 2 of the Typhoon program at Yepleu”.

Sama has intersected nickel sulphide mineralization in each of the five holes drilled to date at Yepleu at the exact location predicted by the Typhoon™ electromagnetic geophysical survey (“Typhoon”) Phase 1 survey of last year. This success prompted Sama to prioritize completing the Typhoon Phase 2 program over the most prominent HTEM targets at the Yepleu and Grata sectors. Figure 2 below shows the HTEM survey results, with the warm colour contours showing the conductivity intensity. The warmer the colour, the higher the conductivity. So far, Sama has only followed-up three HTEM targets with the Typhoon Phase 1 survey conducted last year, with many other targets to explore. Three specific sectors were identified for the current drilling program; Sectors 1, 2 and 3.

The Company has extended the road network on the properties and therefore Sama now has access to a larger area to proceed with Typhoon surveys at “Loops” 6 to 10 in the coming months (Figure 2). Targets that will be covered with the Typhoon Phase 2 survey appear to have a much larger size potential than those covered in the Phase 1.

Abitibi Geophysics Inc from Val d’Or, Quebec, Canada will perform Borehole Time Domain Electromagnetic surveys (“Borehole TDEM”) on deep holes at Yepleu Sectors 1, 2 & 3.

The mineralization encountered at Yepleu Sector 1 is characterized by aggregates of the nickel, copper and iron sulphides pentlandite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite, respectively. Pentlandite occurs together with pyrrhotite, while the chalcopyrite is either mixed with the pentlandite and pyrrhotite or occurs as late millimetric to centimetric sulphide veins cross-cutting the pentlandite and pyrrhotite. The textures of the sulphide mineralisation vary from disseminated to semi-massive and massive (> 70% of sulphide material).

The above macroscopic description is further confirmed from a detailed mineralogical investigation performed at the University of Franche Conté, France, whereby the dominant mineralization is pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-magnetite + / chromite - pentlandite and pyrite (Figure 3). Many inclusions of bismutho-tellurides of palladium (“Pd”) and bismuth (“Bi”) (Merenskyite and Kotulskite) are observed together with silver telluride.

Figure 3: Detailed mineralogical investigation showing that the dominant mineralization is pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-magnetite + / chromite - pentlandite and pyrite.

Table 1. 2019 Yepleu drilling program

Hole-ID Az Dip EOH

(m) Note Yepleu Sector 1 YE29-556043 325 -75 903 37m @ 0.4% Ni including 5.2m @ 1.16%Ni YE29-553044 323 -69 799 54 m diss, semi-massive to massive, assays results are pending YE22-225440 135 -60 684 30 m diss, semi-massive to massive, assays results are pending Yepleu Sector 2 YE29-713721 235 -75 924,3 490-495m: diss & semi-massive, 607 to 613m disseminated, assays results are pending Yepleu Sector 3 YE45-348721 270 -85 579,30 Technical problem, stopped at 579m, re-drilled with YE45-348726 YE45-348726 270 -85 1101,4 842 to 860 m: disseminated and few semi-massive lenses

About Abitibi Geophysics

Abitibi Geophysics is a geophysical service provider for mining exploration companies around the world. Our people use proven state-of-the-art specialized equipment to acquire, process and interpret geophysical data, ensuring top quality, reliability and safety while respecting the environment. Serving the mining industry with ground, borehole and UAV geophysical surveys, we take pride in helping our clients to discover new mineralization using our innovative geophysical techniques

About HPX

HPX is a privately-owned, metals-focused exploration company deploying proprietary in-house geophysical technologies to rapidly evaluate buried geophysical targets. The HPX technology cluster comprises geological and geophysical systems for targeting, modelling, survey optimization, acquisition, processing and interpretation. HPX has a highly experienced board and management team led by Chief Executive Officer Robert Friedland and President Eric Finlayson, a former head of exploration at Rio Tinto. For further information, please visit www.hpxploration.com.

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. On October 23, 2017, Sama announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc., a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Côte d’Ivoire Nickel-Copper and Cobalt project in Côte d’Ivoire, West-Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, P.Geo and President and CEO of Sama, and a ‘qualified person’, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

