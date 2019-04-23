Torex Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results

TORONTO, April 23, 2019 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX:TXG) announces that it will release its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results early morning on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, followed by a conference call hosted by senior management.

First Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Time: 9:00 am (ET)

Webcast access:

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com.

Telephone access:

Please call the numbers below approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Toronto local or international 1 (416) 915-3239

Toll-Free (North America) 1 800-319-4610

Toll-Free (France) 0 800-900-351

Toll-Free (Switzerland) 0-800-802-457

Toll-Free (United Kingdom) 0 808-101-2791

The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Torex

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex (the “ELG Mine Complex”), comprised of the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and El Limón Deep, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which is in the commercial production stage as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment in September 2018. The property remains 75% unexplored.

