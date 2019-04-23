Mawson Drills 31.3 Metres at 6.0 G/t AuEq at Raja Gold-Cobalt Prospect, Finland

VANCOUVER, April 23, 2019 - Mawson Resources Ltd. ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) announces highly encouraging gold and cobalt assay results from 14 diamond holes drilled at the Raja prospect during the 2019 winter program at the Company's 100% owned Rajapalot Project in northern Finland.

The drill program focused on expanding and defining gold-cobalt resources at Raja, Palokas and South Palokas and testing less drilled prospect areas outside resource areas including the Hut, Terry's Hammer and Rumajärvi (Figure 1). Only results from the Raja prospect are provided here, with additional results to be reported on a prospect-by-prospect basis. Twenty-eight holes with full assays remain to be reported over the coming months.

A total of 44 holes (PAL0159–PAL0201D1) for 15,059 metres (two short holes abandoned, one wedged hole) have been completed during the winter season. The winter program was executed as proposed (see Mawson News Release 21 Jan 2019), with the planned drill metres achieved safely and without incident.

Highlights from the Raja Prospect:

Drill hole PAL0188 intersected 31.3 metres @ 6.0 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"), 4.3 g/t gold ("Au") and 1,030 ppm cobalt ("Co") from 298.6 metres (no lower cut) (Figure 1 and 2):

Including 9.0 metres @ 11.7 g/t AuEq, 9.4 g/t Au and 1,412ppm Co from 320.55 metres (0.5g/t lower cut over 2 metres, Tables 1-3); The hole was targeted to hit high grade mineralization in a 120 metre length gap within the resource reported in December 2018;

Drill hole PAL0163 intersected 2.9 metres @ 6,604 ppm Co (Figures 1 and 2) from 416.6 metres. This is the highest-grade cobalt intersection without gold drilled to date including 1 metre @ 1.0% Co from 417.6m, indicating high-grade cobalt mineralization can form peripheral to high grade Au-Co mineralization;

The hole was drilled 80 metres across strike from higher grade gold previously intersected in PAL0159;

Drill hole PAL0161, previously reported for gold-only, intersected 5.0 metres @ 3.3 g/t AuEq, 2.3 g/t Au and 600 ppm Co from 344 metres representing a 42% increase on earlier result of 4.0 metres @ 2.9 g/t gold from 345 metres;

Drill hole PAL0159, previously reported for gold-only, intersected 19.0 metres @ 1.3 g/t AuEq, 0.5 g/t Au and 533 ppm Co from 418 metres (Figures 1 and 2) representing a 258 % increase on earlier result of 3.0 metres @ 2.3 g/t gold from 434 metres;

Including 4.0 metres @ 2.6 g/t AuEq, 0.3 g/t Au and 1,419 ppm Co from 422 metres, and 3.0 metres @ 3.4 g/t AuEq, 2.3 g/t Au and 672 ppm Co from 434 metres

Mawson's permit enforcement has been resolved, allowing Mawson to drill from 200 drill platforms (from 529 optional sites) plus 76 existing drill platforms within the 1,462-hectare Kairamaat 2-3 exploration permit area next drill season;

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "The great drill result from Raja of 31.3 metres @ 6.0 g/t AuEq, demonstrates a linear control on the highest-grade parts of the Raja system, which will allow more accurate down plunge drill targeting beyond the extent of current high-grade gold-cobalt resources. We achieved the aims of our winter drill program by exceeding 15 kilometres in 44 holes. Assays from 28 drill holes remained to be reported, with visible gold noted in 4 of these holes. Importantly, the resolution of our drill permit allows us to plan well in advance for the next drill campaigns. Mawson continues to work closely with all Finnish mining and environmental authorities, as well as all local stakeholders, to ensure our work programs are implemented in a safe, efficient and environmentally friendly way as we drill to grow our gold-cobalt maiden resource."

Results from 14 holes are reported here, with 10 holes reported with gold and cobalt assays (PAL0160, 164, 166, 169, 171, 172, 176, 188), one hole for gold assays only (PAL0189) and 4 holes for cobalt assays only (PAL0159, 161, 162 163, 165) (Tables 1-3). Only results from the Raja prospect are provided, with additional results to be reported on a prospect-by-prospect basis. Sulphidic (pyrrhotite-rich) intersections and visible gold provide encouraging signs in drill holes PAL0190, 191, 194 and 198 where assays are yet to be received. No significant assays were recorded in drill holes PAL0160 or PAL0165.

The 2019 drill program has revealed that gold-cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot is controlled by linear and upright fault systems within the complexly deformed and hydrothermally altered Paleoproterozoic metamorphic rocks. At Raja, drill hole PAL0188 intersected the mid-point between 120 metre spaced sections including PAL0093 (33.6 metres @ 9.7 g/t AuEq, 8.0 g/t gold, 823 ppm cobalt from 243.0 metres) and PAL0118 (20.7 metres @ 5.6 g/t AuEq, 3.6 g/t Au, 956 ppm Co from 365.2 metres) within the resource reported in December 2018. This hole establishes the linear control on the highest-grade parts of the Raja system, and allowed more accurate drill targeting down plunge external to the resource. The results of these down-plunge drill holes on the linear trend are pending, with some including visible gold (Table 1). PAL0188 intersected 31.3 metres @ 6.0 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"), 4.3 g/t gold ("Au") and 1,030 ppm cobalt ("Co") from 298.6 metres (no lower cut), including 17.4 metres @ 4.8 g/t AuEq, 2.9g/t Au and 1,113ppm Co from 298.3 metres and 9.0 metres @ 11.7 g/t AuEq, 9.4 g/t Au and 1,412ppm Co from 298.3 metres (Tables 1-3).

Drill hole PAL0164 was located 120 metres down plunge of the last drill section included in the resource and intersected 8.3 metres @ 1.3 g/t AuEq, 0.4 g/t Au and 519 ppm Co from 406.0 metres. The mineralized intersection in PAL0164 is inferred to be approximately 75 metres to the southwest of the linear high-grade gold trend intersected in PAL0188, and the last drill hole in this program, PAL0201D1, has been planned to target the high-grade trend on this section.

Drill hole PAL0159 intersected 18.0 metres @ 1.4 g/t AuEq, 0.5 g/t Au and 547 ppm Co from 419 metres (Figures 1-2), and 4.5 metres @ 3.2 g/t AuEq, 1.9 g/t Au and 754 ppm Co from 451 metres. This includes 4.0 metres @ 2.6 g/t AuEq, 0.3 g/t Au and 1,419 ppm Co from 422 metres, 3.0 metres @ 3.4 g/t AuEq, 2.3 g/t Au and 672 ppm Co from 434 metres and is a 142% increase on the earlier gold-only reported result of 3.0 metres @ 2.3 g/t gold from 434 metres (See release March 04, 2019). PAL0159 is 55 metres northeast of PAL0164 reported above in the same drill section.

The western limits of the mineralization in the drill section including holes PAL0159 and PAL0164 discussed above include the highest-grade cobalt intersection without gold drilled to date. PAL0163 included 1 metre @ 1.0% Co from 417.6 m, within an intersection of 2.9 metres @ 6,604 ppm Co from 416.6 metres. This indicates high-grade cobalt mineralization can also form peripheral to high grade Au-Co mineralization. This is 90 metres in the section from gold-cobalt mineralization intersected in PAL0159.

Drill hole PAL0176 intersected 11.4 metres @ 1.4 g/t AuEq, 0.8g/t Au and 382 ppm Co from 20.5 metres and 3.0 metres @ 4.0 g/t AuEq, 3.8g/t Au and 86 ppm Co from 49 metres. This hole was designed as a near-surface test of the uppermost mineralized horizon of the Raja resource.

Drill hole PAL0161 intersected 5.0 metres @ 3.3 g/t AuEq, 2.3 g/t Au and 600 ppm Co from 344 metres, a 42% increase in AuEq on earlier gold-only result of 4.0 metres @ 2.9 g/t gold from 345 metres. This hole was completed on the eastern limit drilled to date of the drill section including PAL0118 (See release April 2018; 20.7 metres @ 5.6 g/t AuEq, 3.6 g/t Au, 956 ppm Co from 365.2 metres).

PAL0162, PAL0169 and PAL0172 were targeted to hit surface and downhole EM conductive plates between 300 to 380 metres down plunge from the last mineralized section in the resource. Although they hit minor gold-cobalt mineralization the main target is interpreted to be further east and has not been drilled tested. As such Raja remains open in the down plunge direction and further drilling is required (Figure 2).

Mawson's permit enforcement has gained positive resolution, which allows Mawson to drill from 200 drill platforms (from 529 optional sites) plus 76 existing drill platforms within the 1,462 hectare Kairamaat 2-3 exploration permit area next drill season and likely for 3 years total (including this year's 15,000 metre drill program). This is considered an extremely positive outcome.

Technical and Environmental Background

The gold equivalent ("AuEq") value used in the resource and this press release was calculated using the following formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/608) with assumed prices of Co $30/lb; and Au $1,250/oz. AuEq varies with gold and cobalt prices. A long-term price point has been chosen for both commodities to maintain consistency of reporting individual drill holes against the resource dated December 2018. Approximate spot prices for gold and cobalt are currently $1280/oz and $16/lb respectively.

Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Quality control duplicates for all holes show good repeatability of gold assays. Intersections are reported with a lower-cut of 0.5g/t gold or 304ppm Co over 2 metre lower cut, except where indicated. No upper cut-off was applied.

Four diamond drill rigs (K3 & K8) from the Arctic Drilling Company OY ("ADC"), Kati OY ("Kati") and MK Core Drilling OY ("MK"), all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems were used for the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries were excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples were cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples were transported by Mawson personnel or commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Multi-element assays, including cobalt are determined using the ICP-MS method (IMS-230) of MS Analytical shipped directly from the CRS Minlab Oy facility. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS and MS Analytical insert blanks and standards into the analytical process.

The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

NI 43-101 Technical Report:

On December 19, 2018, Mawson filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report") on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Raja and Palokas Prospects, at the 100% owned Rajapalot Project in Finland, (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report"), in support of the Company's news release dated December 17, 2018. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was authorized by Mr. Rod Webster of AMC Consultants Pty Ltd ("AMC") of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsonresources.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Ltd. is a sustainable and ethical exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland.

Table 1: Collar Information from 2019 Winter drilling at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

HoleID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth Prospect Comment PAL0159 3408545.8 7372603.5 56 -71 179.162 473.8 Raja Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results here PAL0160 3408485.8 7372581.1 67 -79 177.865 447 Raja Au and Co results here PAL0161 3408696.1 7372556.6 57 -75 179.24 405.8 Raja Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results here PAL0162 3408446.4 7372648.4 46 -84.5 180.158 482.9 Raja Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results here PAL0163 3408487.0 7372587.9 65 -73.5 178.218 470.05 Raja Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results here PAL0164 3408545.4 7372603.2 61.1 -75.6 178.586 441.7 Raja Au and Co results here PAL0165 3408612.7 7372312.2 60 -79 176.25 167.9 Raja Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results here PAL0166 3408897.7 7372385.3 240 -83 170.452 238.6 Raja Au and Co results here PAL0167 3408486.0 7372587.0 96 -85 178 398.6 Raja Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results awaited PAL0168 3408554.5 7372806.4 233 -83 173.987 45.6 Raja Abandoned hole PAL0169 3408553.5 7372806.4 233 -83 173.987 545.8 Raja Au and Co results here PAL0170 3408713.0 7372255.4 60 -79 172.803 200.2 Raja Results Awaited PAL0171 3408603.8 7372636.0 58 -73 179.753 497.6 Raja Au and Co results here PAL0172 3408447.4 7372648.4 47 -79.5 180.158 491.9 Raja Au and Co results here PAL0173 3408255.8 7373707.9 116 -56 173.48 427.9 South Palokas Au results Mar 04 2019 Co results awaited VG PAL0174 3408255.8 7373707.9 116 -69.5 173.48 8.3 South Palokas Abandoned hole PAL0175 3408830.5 7372237.5 60 -74 172.071 120.1 Raja Results Awaited PAL0176 3408937.3 7372300.3 240 -79.5 173.012 140.0 Raja Au and Co results here PAL0177 3408434.0 7372388.0 240 -60 176.1 250.5 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0178 3408225.9 7372340.1 60 -75 177.064 237.2 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0179 3408105.5 7372350.5 60 -80 180.572 209.0 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0180 3408128.3 7372706.1 41 -61 173.634 778.65 Terry's Hammer Results Awaited PAL0181 3407954.6 7372245.0 150 -60 177.834 161.7 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0182 3407944.8 7372476.5 60 -70 176.8 439.65 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0183 3408094.0 7372422.1 160 -70 178.624 170.0 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0184 3407754.4 7372867.6 120 -50 173.07 211.8 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0185 3407900.4 7372519.6 60 -68 173.064 381.1 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0186 3407905.2 7372446.2 55 -75 174.386 341.85 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0187 3408547.0 7372492.4 47 -63.5 176.807 474 Raja Results Awaited PAL0188 3408630.2 7372440.6 53 -63.5 176.974 379.4 Raja Au and Co results here PAL0189 3408768.8 7372378.8 48 -77 173.301 245.5 Raja Au results here, Cobalt results awaited VG PAL0190 3408576.2 7372512.8 63 -65 177.732 427.9 Raja Results Awaited VG PAL0191 3408547.0 7372492.4 44 -58.5 176.807 492.1 Raja Results Awaited VG PAL0192 3408221.8 7373180.6 130 -60 171.892 203.2 Hut Results Awaited PAL0193 3408255.3 7373706.4 104 -53 173.478 427.15 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0194 3408312.2 7373980.0 74 -57 173.8 497.8 Palokas Results Awaited VG PAL0195 3408353.9 7373580.2 65 -77 174.918 245.6 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0196 3408089.1 7373031.9 90.5 -60 172.308 317.4 Hut Results Awaited PAL0197 3408271.4 7373630.1 63 -66.5 173.603 466.8 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0198 3408414.1 7373660.3 117 -70 174.417 296.2 South Palokas Results Awaited VG PAL0199 3408126.6 7373140.2 215 -80 173.042 386.7 Hut Results Awaited PAL0200 3408312.2 7373979.0 62 -61.8 173.8 536.8 Palokas Results Awaited PAL0201 3408545.8 7372603.5 57 -67.25 179.162 281.0 Raja Results Awaited PAL0201D1 3408545.8 7372603.5 57 -67.25 179.162 195.0-392.2 Raja Results Awaited

Table 2: Better intersections report from the 2019 Winter Drill Program.

Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5g/t gold over 2 metre lower cut except where stated in the text. No upper cut-off was applied.

Prospect Hole_id from to width AuEq Au Co Raja PAL0159 419.0 437.0 18.0 1.4 0.5 547

including 419.0 420.2 1.2 0.8 0.2 378

including 422.0 426.0 4.0 2.5 0.3 1377 Raja PAL0159 434.0 437.0 3.0 3.4 2.3 672 Raja including 429.0 432.0 3.0 0.9 0.1 488 Raja PAL0159 451.0 455.5 4.5 3.2 1.9 754 Raja PAL0161 305.5 313.0 7.5 1.1 0.0 636 Raja PAL0161 336.0 338.0 2.0 2.7 2.1 362 Raja PAL0161 344.0 349.0 5.0 3.3 2.3 600 Raja PAL0162 323.0 324.0 1.0 1.2 0.0 701 Raja PAL0162 452.0 453.0 1.0 0.9 0.0 562 Raja PAL0163 416.6 419.4 2.8 10.9 0.0 6604 Raja PAL0164 406.0 414.3 8.3 1.3 0.4 519 Raja PAL0164 418.4 419.7 1.3 0.9 0.0 546 Raja PAL0166 55.3 56.3 1.0 0.6 0.1 355 Raja PAL0166 67.8 68.8 1.0 1.0 0.0 568 Raja PAL0166 76.6 77.6 1.0 1.1 0.1 596 Raja PAL0166 79.3 80.3 1.0 1.6 0.0 958 Raja PAL0169 522.3 524.4 2.1 0.7 0.1 368 Raja PAL0171 299.0 300.1 1.1 0.9 0.0 528 Raja PAL0172 120.0 122.0 2.0 0.9 0.0 541 Raja PAL0172 329.0 332.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 573 South Palokas PAL0173 232.8 233.7 0.8

0.5

South Palokas PAL0173 264.0 281.0 17.0

3.4



including 264.0 269.0 5.0

4.9



including 276.1 281.0 4.9

4.6

South Palokas PAL0173 380.0 381.1 1.1

0.8

South Palokas PAL0173 384.8 385.8 1.0

2.0

Raja PAL0176 14.0 15.6 1.6 2.5 2.4 58 Raja PAL0176 20.5 31.9 11.4 1.4 0.8 382 Raja PAL0176 33.8 35.7 1.9 1.2 1.0 105 Raja PAL0176 49.0 52.0 3.0 4.0 3.8 86 Raja PAL0188 298.3 329.6 31.3 6.0 4.3 1030 Raja PAL0188 298.3 315.6 17.4 4.8 2.9 1113 Raja PAL0188 320.6 329.6 9.0 11.7 9.4 1412 Raja PAL0188 337.9 338.9 1.0 3.1 3.1 35 Raja PAL0189 165.0 165.8 0.8 1.1 1.1 0 Raja PAL0189 182.9 186.0 3.2 4.5 4.5 0 Raja PAL0189 194.0 195.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 0 Raja PAL0189 202.0 205.0 3.0 4.5 4.5 0 Raja PAL0189 210.0 211.0 1.0 1.6 1.6 0 Raja PAL0189 213.2 214.3 1.1 7.2 7.2 0 Raja PAL0189 220.6 221.6 1.0 0.5 0.5 0

Table 3: Individual assay data from key drill holes reported in this release.

hole_id Prospect from (m) to (m) width (m) Au g/t Co ppm PAL0159 Raja 419.0 420.2 1.2 0.2 378 PAL0159 Raja 420.2 421.0 0.8 0.0 10 PAL0159 Raja 421.0 422.0 1.0 0.0 32 PAL0159 Raja 422.0 423.3 1.3 0.0 1131 PAL0159 Raja 423.3 424.0 0.8 0.1 1799 PAL0159 Raja 424.0 425.0 1.0 0.2 2380 PAL0159 Raja 425.0 426.0 1.0 0.7 367 PAL0159 Raja 426.0 427.0 1.0 0.0 9 PAL0159 Raja 427.0 428.0 1.0 0.0 11 PAL0159 Raja 428.0 429.0 1.0 0.0 16 PAL0159 Raja 429.0 430.0 1.0 0.1 478 PAL0159 Raja 430.0 431.0 1.0 0.1 381 PAL0159 Raja 431.0 432.0 1.0 0.1 605 PAL0159 Raja 432.0 433.0 1.0 0.2 249 PAL0159 Raja 433.0 434.0 1.0 0.0 73 PAL0159 Raja 434.0 435.0 1.0 0.6 564 PAL0159 Raja 435.0 436.0 1.0 5.4 1416 PAL0159 Raja 436.0 437.0 1.0 0.9 36 PAL0161 Raja 336.0 337.0 1.0 1.1 566 PAL0161 Raja 337.0 338.0 1.0 3.0 158 PAL0161 Raja 338.0 339.0 1.0 0.0 25 PAL0161 Raja 339.0 341.0 2.0 0.0 5 PAL0161 Raja 341.0 342.0 1.0 0.0 20 PAL0161 Raja 342.0 343.0 1.0 0.0 25 PAL0161 Raja 343.0 344.0 1.0 0.0 103 PAL0161 Raja 344.0 345.0 1.0 0.1 378 PAL0161 Raja 345.0 346.0 1.0 1.0 271 PAL0161 Raja 346.0 347.0 1.0 4.4 563 PAL0161 Raja 347.0 348.0 1.0 2.0 809 PAL0161 Raja 348.0 349.0 1.0 4.0 979 PAL0163 Raja 416.6 417.6 1.0 0.0 3939 PAL0163 Raja 417.6 418.6 1.0 0.0 9769 PAL0163 Raja 418.6 419.4 0.9 0.0 6015 PAL0164 Raja 406.0 407.0 1.0 0.5 378 PAL0164 Raja 407.0 408.0 1.0 0.8 766 PAL0164 Raja 408.0 409.0 1.0 1.4 649 PAL0164 Raja 409.0 410.0 1.0 0.1 324 PAL0164 Raja 410.0 411.0 1.0 0.0 451 PAL0164 Raja 411.0 412.0 1.0 0.1 568 PAL0164 Raja 412.0 412.6 0.6 0.1 859 PAL0164 Raja 412.6 413.4 0.9 0.1 157 PAL0164 Raja 413.4 414.3 0.9 0.4 627 PAL0176 Raja 14.0 15.0 1.0 1.4 26 PAL0176 Raja 15.0 15.6 0.6 4.2 115 PAL0176 Raja 15.6 16.8 1.3 0.0 2 PAL0176 Raja 16.8 17.6 0.8 0.0 79 PAL0176 Raja 17.6 18.9 1.3 0.4 54 PAL0176 Raja 18.9 20.5 1.6 0.0 59 PAL0176 Raja 20.5 21.5 1.0 0.8 421 PAL0176 Raja 21.5 22.3 0.8 1.1 325 PAL0176 Raja 22.3 23.6 1.3 0.4 91 PAL0176 Raja 23.6 24.0 0.4 0.6 177 PAL0176 Raja 24.0 25.0 1.0 3.1 643 PAL0176 Raja 25.0 26.0 1.0 0.6 225 PAL0176 Raja 26.0 27.4 1.4 0.0 152 PAL0176 Raja 27.4 28.1 0.7 0.0 358 PAL0176 Raja 28.1 29.0 0.9 0.9 916 PAL0176 Raja 29.0 29.7 0.7 0.0 84 PAL0176 Raja 29.7 30.7 1.0 0.0 98 PAL0176 Raja 30.7 31.9 1.3 1.7 940 PAL0176 Raja 31.9 33.0 1.1 0.1 61 PAL0176 Raja 33.0 33.8 0.8 0.4 156 PAL0176 Raja 33.8 35.0 1.3 0.8 96 PAL0176 Raja 35.0 35.7 0.7 1.3 124 PAL0176 Raja 47.9 49.0 1.1 0.2 55 PAL0176 Raja 49.0 50.0 1.0 10.0 58 PAL0176 Raja 50.0 51.0 1.0 0.6 57 PAL0176 Raja 51.0 52.0 1.0 0.9 144 PAL0188 Raja 298.3 299.3 1.0 0.1 404 PAL0188 Raja 299.3 300.3 1.0 0.1 543 PAL0188 Raja 300.3 301.3 1.0 2.7 2079 PAL0188 Raja 301.3 302.3 1.0 0.2 396 PAL0188 Raja 302.3 303.3 1.0 0.2 264 PAL0188 Raja 303.3 304.3 1.0 0.2 260 PAL0188 Raja 304.3 305.3 1.0 0.3 412 PAL0188 Raja 305.3 305.9 0.7 1.2 361 PAL0188 Raja 305.9 306.6 0.7 0.1 105 PAL0188 Raja 306.6 307.7 1.1 0.0 21 PAL0188 Raja 307.7 308.7 1.0 2.6 669 PAL0188 Raja 308.7 309.6 1.0 5.2 953 PAL0188 Raja 309.6 310.6 1.0 1.9 2072 PAL0188 Raja 310.6 311.6 1.0 0.3 1526 PAL0188 Raja 311.6 312.6 1.0 0.5 2636 PAL0188 Raja 312.6 313.6 1.0 2.3 2773 PAL0188 Raja 313.6 314.6 1.0 18.2 2414 PAL0188 Raja 314.6 315.6 1.0 15.8 1636 PAL0188 Raja 315.6 316.6 1.0 0.0 50 PAL0188 Raja 316.6 317.0 0.4 0.0 70 PAL0188 Raja 317.0 317.6 0.6 0.0 18 PAL0188 Raja 317.6 318.6 1.0 0.1 15 PAL0188 Raja 318.6 319.6 1.0 0.1 56 PAL0188 Raja 319.6 320.6 1.0 0.1 48 PAL0188 Raja 320.6 321.6 1.0 0.3 844 PAL0188 Raja 321.6 322.6 1.0 3.5 936 PAL0188 Raja 322.6 323.6 1.0 3.1 485 PAL0188 Raja 323.6 324.6 1.0 0.4 541 PAL0188 Raja 324.6 325.6 1.0 3.2 852 PAL0188 Raja 325.6 326.6 1.0 17.2 3903 PAL0188 Raja 326.6 327.6 1.0 53.3 3394 PAL0188 Raja 327.6 328.6 1.0 2.7 1377 PAL0188 Raja 328.6 329.6 1.0 1.0 375

