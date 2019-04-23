Tamino Minerals, Inc. emphasizes on the fact that it has a Geologic Report on its Property

MONTREAL, April 23, 2019 - Tamino Minerals Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO) the Company has prepared a Geologic Report on its El Volcan Property and it’s important to emphasize in the importance of this as some of our most important shareholders are on track towards making a substantial investment that will assist us in completing our Exploration Program successfully.



All of this will enable the company to finalize an audit as it does have access to a Property of Merit an ultimately file a NI 43-101 Report.

Now that the company has expanded into Canada we have solidified for several years, as we have been mentioning to our shareholders and investors that we plan to list in the TSX-V Exchange. Our company will continue to acquire claims within the area and extend its current position by staking additional land in the area.



Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora.



Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.