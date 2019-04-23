Orezone Announces Manager, Investor Relations and Grant of Options

OTTAWA, April 23, 2019 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) (“Orezone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Vanessa Pickering has joined the Company as Manager, Investor Relations.



Ms. Pickering has over 15 years of experience in the exploration and mining industry working closely with a number of Canadian public companies in various investor relations roles. Most recently, Ms. Pickering was the Manager, Corporate Communications and Development at IDM Mining Ltd. until its acquisition in March 2019. Previous to IDM, Ms. Pickering worked with ATAC Resources Ltd. for over seven years as the Manager of Corporate Communications and before that, she managed corporate communications at Laurentian Goldfields Ltd. and StrataGold Corp..

Patrick Downey, the Company’s President and CEO, commented, “We are happy to welcome Vanessa who will be responsible for all IR activities with the aim of increasing market awareness of the Company. Vanessa, working closely with members of management, will be responsible for initiating and maintaining contact with the financial community, shareholders, investors and other stakeholders. Vanessa is known for her transparent communications, is well respected in the mining and financial community and will play a key role going forward as the Company continues to advance its Bomboré gold project.”

Ms. Pickering has been granted 200,000 stock options exercisable at C$0.53 per share for a period of five years and vest in accordance with TSXV policies.

In addition to the stock options granted to Ms. Pickering, the Company has granted an additional 600,000 stock options at an exercise price of C$0.53 per share for a period of five years to other new employees of the Company.

Following this grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 17,356,000 stock options outstanding, representing approximately 8.17% of the 212,314,406 common shares currently issued and outstanding.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone is a Canadian company with a successful gold discovery track record and recent mine development experience in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, a permitted, low cost, development stage gold project in Burkina Faso, situated 85 km east of the capital city of Ouagadougou, adjacent to an international highway.

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Orezone Gold Corp.



Patrick Downey,

President and Chief Executive Officer



Vanessa Pickering

Manager, Investor Relations



Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com /www.orezone.com

