Inca One Produces 2,331 Oz of Gold in March 2019

VANCOUVER, April 23, 2019 - Inca One Gold Corp. (TSXV: IO) (Frankfurt: SU9.F) (SSEV: IOCL) ("Inca One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce consolidated gold production for March 2019 from its Chala One Plant ("Chala One") and Koricancha Plant ("Kori One"). All comparative year over year ("YOY") production numbers relate only to Chala One in 2018. Consolidated production in 2019 is on a 100% basis and includes Kori One from August 21, 2018.

The Company's gold production increased 104% YOY this past March 2019 as it reached 2,326 ounces as compared to 1,141 ounces in March 2018.

Material processed in March reached 4,917 tonnes, as compared to 2,168 tonnes in March 2018, an increase of 127% YOY. Processing also increased 9% month over month as compared 4,520 tonnes processed in February 2019. Throughput in March averaged a combined 159 tonnes per day ("tpd").

March 2019 Operations





Year over Year 2019 2018 YOY Variance Deliveries:

4,704 tonnes 3,430 tonnes 37% Production:

4,917 tonnes 2,168 tonnes 127% Throughput:

159 tpd 70 tpd 127% Gold Produced:

2,326 ounces 1,141 ounces 104%

Deliveries for March 2019 continued trending positive for the year despite the prolonged effects of the rainy season, as the supply of gold bearing material delivered to both Chala One and Kori One plants increased 37% YOY and increased 5% from prior month of February 2019.

Edward Kelly, President, and CEO commented, "I am pleased to see continued growth in production numbers. Now with our first and traditionally slowest calendar quarter behind us we look forward to another strong quarter ahead with the recognition we are on pace for our most productive year yet."

About Inca One

Inca One is a Canadian based mineral processing company. The Company's activities consist of the production of gold and silver from the processing of purchased minerals located in Peru. Peru is the 6th largest producer of gold in the world and the Peruvian government estimates the small-scale mining sector accounts for a significant portion of all Peruvian gold production, estimated to be valued approximately US$3 billion annually. The Company purchases its minerals from government-registered, small-scale mining producers from various regions and processes it at its 100%-owned Chala One and 90%-owned Kori One milling facilities, located in Arequipa, Southern Peru.

On behalf of the Board,

Edward Kelly,

President and CEO

INCA ONE GOLD CORP.

