Mountain Boy announces drill permitting underway on American Creek West Project & appoints VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, April 23, 2019 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: MTB; Frankfurt: M9UA) announces that drill permitting is underway on the newly named American Creek West Project, which consists of the MB Silver property and the recently acquired Dorothy and Silver Crown properties. The 2646-hectare American Creek West Project is located 25 kilometres (km) north of Stewart in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. In addition, the Company announces the appointment of Lucia Theny as VP of Exploration.



Mountain Boy views the American Creek West Project as having district scale potential to host gold/silver and base metal deposits, similar in style and scale to neighbouring past producing and current mines. These include the past-producing high-grade Mountain Boy mine on the property, Terminus and Ketchum silver mines within 2 km of the claims, the historic Premier Mine less than 10 km west, the Red Cliff historic Mine and current exploration project immediately south, the Red Mountain deposit 20 km southeast and the Brucejack Mine 30km north.

The high-grade Mountain Boy silver mine operated until 1939, with access by packhorses in challenging mountainous terrain. Mountain Boy conducted drill programs in 2006 and 2011, with the intention of near-term production. Significant intercepts include 8.53 meters of 2260 g/t silver in DDH-2006-19 and 5.18 m of 5258.0 g/t Ag in DDH-2006-10 (Assessment Report 29066), and 396.33 g/t Ag over 4.57 m in DDH-2011-1 (Assessment Report 33036). Numerous mineralized veins, like those drilled in 2006 and 2011, have been identified on the property and have seen minimal modern exploration. The exploration model holds that the silver-base metal values high in the system could transition to gold-copper values in a hotter part of the system.

Mountain Boy now holds a dominant land position in the lower American Creek corridor and considers this area to be highly prospective due to the presence of several nearby past-producers, the prospective geology, numerous mineralized showings, newly consolidated claims, and encouraging nearby results. For example, drilling by Pretium Resources Inc. on their American Creek Zone included drill holes within 5km of Mountain Boy’s Project, which generated significant gold and silver values (www.pretivm.com).

Mountain Boy is conducting a cooperative exploration program with Auramex Resource Corp., which holds adjacent properties on the east side of American Creek. Multiple mineral occurrences on both sides of American Creek are now interpreted to be related to an extensive and robust mineralizing system extending along the American Creek corridor. The veins at surface are believed to represent the high-level expressions of a deep-rooted system. For the first time, the lower American Creek ground has been unified and is being looked at with a comprehensive geological model without the constraints of property boundaries.

The Company is continuing to integrate the historic data from the recently acquired properties. Plans are being formalized for an exploration program that will cover the entire project area. Permitting is underway for drilling, which will follow up the earlier drill results as well as test other highly prospective targets.

Lucia Theny appointed VP Exploration

Lawrence Roulston, President & CEO of Mountain Boy stated: “I am extremely pleased to have someone of Lucia’s caliber join our team. Her knowledge and experience in the Golden Triangle will be very beneficial as we transition the Company from target generation to testing. Mountain Boy is gearing up to drill-test the American Creek West project, after consolidating a large land position. We see enormous potential for a new discovery in this prolific mining region.”

Lucia Theny is a structural and economic geologist with experience in base and precious metal exploration. As a field geologist for several junior exploration companies, she has conducted successful exploration programs on grassroots and brownfields projects. With worldwide experience, a majority of her career has been focused in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. Ms. Theny has experience with several deposit types including SEDEX, porphyry, epithermal, skarn, sediment hosted, intrusion related and volcanogenic hosted massive sulphide (VHMS). Ms. Theny founded an independent geological consulting practice and has been providing geological and project management services to a number of clients since 2013. Ms. Theny holds a B.Sc. (Honours) in Earth and Environmental Sciences, specializing in geology from the University of British Columbia and a M.Sc. in Earth Sciences, focused on structural and economic geology from Simon Fraser University.

Ms Theny commented on her appointment: "I am thrilled with the opportunity to be working with the Mountain Boy team in the Golden Triangle. It is a district like no other, with numerous mineral occurrences having the potential for both grade and tonnage. Mountain Boy’s significant land package is host to structural complexity, large hydrothermal alteration systems and known mineralization. This is the right setting to host large deposits.”

The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

