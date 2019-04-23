Iconic Announces 2019 Exploration Plans Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada

Vancouver, April 23, 2019 - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) ("Company" or "Iconic") has finalized plans for its 2019 drilling program (the "Drilling Program") at Bonnie Claire. Five drill holes averaging 90 meters (300 feet) depth will be drilled in the southern portion of the project area in an area of anomalous surface lithium values and interpreted faults. The purpose of the Drilling Program is to define shallow lithium mineralization which the Company can utilize for bulk sampling and extend the resource to the south. If results are favorable, one or more of the shallow holes will be deepened to +600 meters (2,000 feet) to further enlarge the resource. A map of the drilling, surface lithium sampling results and interpreted faults can be found on the Company website (www.iconicmineralsltd.com).

The Drilling Program is located 2-5 kilometers (1.3-3.1 miles) south of drill hole BC1602 (see map). The shallow holes will be drilled using a tracked or buggy reverse circulation (RC) rig suitable for the salt flats being tested. Down-hole sediment samples will be collected continuously in 6 meter (20 feet) intervals and sent to a geochem lab for analysis.

Drilling will be initiated when the wet season has ended and the salt flats dry sufficiently to allow access. This year has seen the fourth wettest season in history.

The Bonnie Claire Lithium Property Characteristics:

The Property is located within Sarcobatus Valley that is approximately 30 km (19 miles) long and 20 km (12 miles) wide. Quartz-rich volcanic tuffs, that contain anomalous amounts of lithium, occur within and adjacent to the valley. Geochemical analysis of the local salt flats has yielded lithium values up to 340 ppm. The gravity low within the valley is 20 km (12 miles) long, and the current estimates of depth to basement rocks range from 600 to 1,200 meters (2,000 to 4,000 feet). Four drill holes have identified an open ended, 43-101 compliant resource of 28.58 billion kilograms of lithium carbonate equivalent. The drilling that defined the current resource only covered an area of 3.0 km2 (1.2mi2), while previously run MT geophysics show a potentially mineralized area of 27.3 km2 (10.5mi2). Drilling to date has shown strong correlation between the MT results and the lithium mineralization. The thickness of the lithium mineralization is unknown, but drilling indicates it is greater than 600 meters (2,000 feet). The current claim block covers an area of 57.5 km2 (22.2mi2). Further drilling has been permitted and metallurgy to determine the most efficient recovery method is currently in progress.

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist (#11494) and CEO of Iconic is the Qualified Person who has prepared and reviewed this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.

